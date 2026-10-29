Senegal's ADL: 140 Eco-Neighborhoods Targeted, 5 Completed

Senegal's Agency for Local Development (ADL) is targeting the creation of 140 "eco-neighborhoods” across the country, with a planned allocation of ten per region. According to Agency Director General Diamé Signaté, only five such projects have been implemented to date, spread across four regions, representing approximately 4% of the total plan.

The initiative was unveiled during the first "Pencum Gox Yi” forum. Signaté stated that the project aims to establish a permanent interaction framework among local residents, territorial communities, and state services. The primary focus is on waste management, the preservation of public spaces, and the improvement of urban living conditions.

Implementation of the plan relies on the active involvement of local stakeholders, including delegates and neighborhood councils, foremen, and leaders of sports and cultural associations (ASC), who are expected to coordinate closely with municipalities.

The initial phase of the forum is centered on Dakar, where challenges related to urbanization, sewage, and sanitation are most acute. The capital's experience is intended to be scaled to other regions of the country.

Pape Alioune Diouf, Secretary General of the Ministry of Urban Planning and Territorial Communities, emphasized that an "eco-neighborhood” is not merely a marketing label but a specific method of spatial organization. He noted that the project's success depends less on the quality of construction and more on the effectiveness of long-term infrastructure management and support, particularly in the context of combating flooding and climate change.