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Colombian Constitutional Court Ruling Prohibits Unilateral Pension Revocation

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In Colombia, the right to receive pension payments can be unilaterally revoked by administrative decision, even after disbursements have begun. This creates a scenario where a dispute between two claimants to the same pension results in a complete halt of payments for both, leaving them without livelihood until judicial proceedings are concluded.

Court decision
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Court decision

The impetus for reviewing this practice was the case of Diana, an elderly woman who relied on the income of her late husband, Enrique. After his death, the Secretariat of Education of Dosquebradas (Risaralda department) recognized her right to a sustitución pensional-a survivor's pension. However, weeks later, the agency unilaterally rescinded this decision after a second claimant, Elvira, emerged, asserting she had lived with the deceased for more than 27 years.

The Colombian Constitutional Court has ruled that administrative bodies cannot unilaterally revoke pension assignment decisions that have taken effect without the beneficiary's consent. The only exception is proven fraud or gross violations in obtaining the benefits. The Court noted that the lack of a clear protocol for handling second claimants had led to arbitrariness: some agencies froze payments entirely, while others prioritized one applicant over the other without a judicial ruling.

Under the new ruling, if pension rights have been officially recognized, the agency must continue paying the current beneficiary. To protect the interests of a second claimant, the agency is required to petition the competent judicial body for protective measures, including the temporary division of funds.

In cases where the dispute arises before the right to payment is officially recognized, the administration must issue a reasoned temporary decision. This involves distributing funds among all parties who can provide preliminary evidence of beneficiary status until a judge determines the ultimate holder of the right.

Applying this to Diana's case, the Secretariat of Education of Dosquebradas must rescind the act annulling her pension and pay all accumulated arrears from the time payments were suspended. From the date of notification, the pension will be temporarily split equally between Diana and Elvira.

The Court emphasized that this temporary division of funds does not constitute a final recognition of both women as legal beneficiaries. It is a technical measure designed to guarantee the mínimo vital-the minimum level of income necessary for physical survival-while the court establishes the actual proportion of rights to the inherited pension.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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