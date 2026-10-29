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Philippine Peso Hits Historic Low Amid Energy Dependence and BSP Intervention

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The Philippine peso has recorded the weakest performance in Asia for October, losing nearly 8% of its value against the U. S. dollar since the start of the year. The currency hit a historic low of 64.200 pesos per dollar, a drop driven largely by the country's critical dependence on imported energy and its sensitivity to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Flag of the Philippines
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike Gonzalez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Flag of the Philippines

To counter inflationary pressure, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) took an unusual step this month, raising its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points outside the regular schedule. Market analysts indicate that the central bank is preparing additional measures to defend the exchange rate.

One likely intervention involves tightening requirements on commercial banks' foreign currency positions. By limiting the volume of dollar assets held by these institutions, the BSP would force them to sell surplus dollars. This mechanism increases the supply of foreign currency in the market, which can dampen speculative activity that drives the peso down.

"Such a move may pressure speculators, but the fundamental issue lies in the excessive reliance on imports and the real increase in commodity prices,” Valery Kozlov, a regional economist, told Pravda. Ru.

The BSP may also absorb excess liquidity by issuing its own securities and utilizing time deposits. If these tools prove insufficient, the regulator is prepared to actively deplete its foreign exchange reserves by selling dollars on the spot market. Additionally, the bank may employ derivative financial instruments, specifically forwards, to manage market expectations regarding the currency's trajectory.

The central bank has not ruled out "verbal intervention,” where sharp public statements are used to calm market sentiment without direct expenditure of reserves. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already affirmed the government's determination to protect the national currency using all available methods.

Stabilizing the peso requires coordinated action between the central bank and the Department of Finance. Better control over government debt and the budget deficit could reduce the need for aggressive interest rate hikes, which currently weigh on economic growth.

"The government must mitigate the negative effects of the peso's depreciation and implement a comprehensive policy-both monetary and non-monetary-to restore investor confidence,” Kozlov noted.”

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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