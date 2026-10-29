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Morocco Targets 500 Annual Maritime Graduates by 2030

World

Marocco's Ministry of Transport and Logistics outlined a concrete expansion plan for the Institute of Higher Marine Studies (ISEM) in Casablanca, targeting a tripling of annual graduate output by 2030. Minister Abdel Samad Kayoukh stated that the country aims to produce 500 maritime specialists per year by 2030 and 1,000 by 2035, a specific capacity increase intended to support the development of a competitive national commercial fleet.

Cape Spartel lighthouse panorama
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Geertchaos, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Cape Spartel lighthouse panorama

According to ISEM Director Aissa Benazzouz, the institution admitted 72 new students this year after a multi-stage selection process involving oral examinations, medical checks, and psychotechnical tests. The curriculum is expanding with the immediate launch of a new engineering program in marine electrical technology. For the 2027-2028 academic year, the institute plans to introduce engineering tracks in ship architecture and a bachelor's program in hydrography, while also establishing doctoral programs to transition ISEM into a research-oriented institution.

To align educational output with industrial needs, three agreements were signed to structure the practical components of training. An agreement with the Moroccan Association of Ship Owners (ARMA) includes provisions for internships, employment support for graduates in marine science and ship mechanics, and a role for the association in ISEM's management. A separate deal with the Moroccan Shipbuilding Industry Cluster (CINM) focuses on internships and thesis projects in shipbuilding, maintenance, and ship architecture, alongside the hiring of industry experts and joint R&D projects. A final tripartite agreement involving ISEM, CINM, and ARMA outlines the framework for creating a maritime museum within the institute's premises.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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