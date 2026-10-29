Portugal Banking Strike Ends With 3% Wage Hike After Ten-Month Dispute

A ten-month cycle of labor disputes in Portugal's banking sector has concluded, revealing the precarious position of the country's middle class. Workers in financial organizations found themselves in a "social sandwich": their incomes were too high to qualify for state social assistance yet insufficient to maintain a decent standard of living or secure a future pension, particularly amid persistent inflation and rising energy costs.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/ by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:BlitzkriegBoop, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Protests in Portugal due to housing shortage

The conflict was fueled by a sharp contrast between employee conditions and the sector's financial performance. Data indicates that capital profitability in Portugal's banking industry is twice the European average. Despite this, employees reported that increases in productivity and profits were not reflected in their salaries, while top management incomes continued to grow at double-digit rates annually.

Protest efforts culminated in a series of strikes and street demonstrations. Bank employees alleged a rupture in the "social pact," asserting that they were being treated by leadership solely as a factor of production rather than as full participants in the economic process.

Negotiations resulted in an agreement to raise wages by 3%. This figure was previously proposed by the Directorate-General for Employment and Labor Relations (DGET) but was initially rejected by the banks. It was only after sustained pressure from active employees and pensioners that the financial institutions' leadership accepted these terms.

The outcome highlights the gap between banks' official rhetoric supporting the "productive fabric" and work-family balance versus the actual distribution of profits within the industry. The situation in the banking sector reflects a broader process of eroding purchasing power among Portugal's middle class, which remains vulnerable in the absence of automatic income indexation mechanisms during periods of inflation.