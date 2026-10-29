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Diourbel, Senegal shifts to biomass and solar to cut import reliance and electricity costs

World

In Diourbel, Senegal, local officials are shifting strategy to reduce reliance on expensive imported energy and centralized grids. Department Council Chairman Hadim Gay stated during a regional development committee meeting that the area is moving away from fossil fuels to leverage biomass and expand solar generation. This shift specifically targets the production of electricity from agricultural residues, including peanut shells and dry wood, reviving a practice previously displaced by imported fuels despite the country's earlier experience with such bio-energy sources.

Solar panels against the background of the rural landscape and fields
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены
Solar panels against the background of the rural landscape and fields

The operational impact of this transition is quantified in direct budgetary savings. Over the past decade, the department council allocated approximately 300 million CFA francs (roughly $450,000) to install solar equipment for villages, vegetable farmers, and daara (Quranic schools). This infrastructure is designed to cut annual electricity bills, which currently stand at about 6 million CFA francs, to a level below 1 million CFA francs.

Expansion plans for the current year include equipping an additional 30 daara, three high schools, and three medical points with solar kits. However, council leadership notes that local resources are insufficient to fully address the region's energy deficit, requiring increased direct state financing to scale these capacity changes.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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