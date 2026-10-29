Morocco Identifies Judicial Bottlenecks as Primary Cause of 8.2% Non-Performing Loan Ratio

By the end of 2025, Morocco's banking sector faced non-performing loan (NPL) balances of 100 billion dirhams, representing 8.2% of the total credit portfolio. According to outcomes from a national meeting in Rabat organized by the Ministry of Justice and Bank Al-Maghrib, the primary obstacle to reducing this volume is not borrower solvency, but rather systemic failures in debt recovery and collateral realization mechanisms.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Simohnt, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Morocco

Abdellatif Jouahri, head of Bank Al-Maghrib, stated that the accumulation of bad debt is constraining business lending, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and is negatively impacting the financial sector's credit ratings. In response, the regulator tightened prudential norms in December 2025 by introducing a category for "sensitive" loans and revising the definition of default.

However, the core issues remain within judicial procedures. Participants in the meeting identified several critical bottlenecks in the recovery process. First, procedural traps exist: under consumer protection law, a bank can only declare a credit agreement terminated after three consecutive late payments and official notification. In practice, if a notification lacks specific details, such as the exact interest rate or commission amount, courts may deem the lawsuit inadmissible, effectively nullifying the recovery process.

Second, notification problems persist. Banks frequently encounter fake company addresses or intentional refusal by borrowers to accept mail. The new Code of Civil Procedure for 2026 aims to address this by utilizing electronic identity data and legalizing notifications via email.

Third, the realization of collateral is delayed due to ineffective advertising and borrowers filing prolonged lawsuits to invalidate disposals. New norms allow judges to reduce the initial lot price by 10-30% and limit auction sessions to three to expedite sales.

A particular point of contention is judicial expertise. Representatives from banks, including Attijariwafa Bank, noted that expertise has become "automatic" even in straightforward cases with transparent calculations, which only extends timelines. Proposals include creating a unified digital tool for calculating interest and recruiting specialized banking experts into judicial registers.

The most critical situation is observed in the bankruptcy segment. According to syndicator Fakhad Mejbar, the recovery rate during the judicial liquidation of companies in Morocco stands at only 5%, compared to 80% in the United States, indicating deep inefficiency in the current asset liquidation mechanism.

To address these issues, a three-stage roadmap has been developed. The short-term plan includes launching the digital platform "Tabadol" and implementing electronic notifications. The second stage involves revising Book V of the Commercial Code, which regulates enterprise difficulties, including the introduction of a simplified regime for small businesses. The third stage focuses on establishing a national observatory for judicial recovery and developing mediation processes.

Oversight of these measures has been assigned to a joint steering committee, which will report every six months on the dynamics of court decision timelines and the actual percentage of funds recovered.