Union Demands Safety Overhaul After Ammonia Leaks at Costa Rican Ice Cream Plant

Two ammonia leaks occurred at the Dos Pinos ice cream plant in the coastal district of Coyola, Alajuela, on Sunday, October 25, and Monday, October 26. The union representing the workers, Union de Empleados de la Cooperativa Dos Pinos (Udeco), reported that four employees required emergency medical attention: three women who felt ill during evacuation and a mechanic who sustained a hand burn.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Conveyor production line

Udeco stated that the first incident began around 9:00 a. m. on Sunday during maintenance of equipment unit number 304. The union claimed that emergency response personnel were absent from the area, forcing staff to manage the evacuation themselves. The second incident occurred around 10:20 a. m. on Monday, following the rupture of a valve during technical intervention. According to the union, the mechanic was working without personal protective equipment, which resulted in an ammonia cloud forming in the production zone.

A central issue in the union's complaint is the absence of dedicated ammonia detection systems. Udeco noted that while the facility is equipped with standard smoke detectors and fire alarms, it lacks devices that specifically detect gas refrigerant leaks. The union also cited blocked evacuation routes, claiming one exit was locked and another obstructed by stacked pallets and cargo. Witness accounts collected by Udeco indicate that some staff had to use alternative routes to leave the danger zone, and one worker was temporarily trapped while attempting to exit through a service door.

Dos Pinos confirmed the leaks but rejected allegations of disorganization. The company stated that standard safety protocols were activated immediately, and affected employees received initial medical care from its in-house clinic staff before the situation was stabilized. Dos Pinos emphasized that all employees who required assistance are in satisfactory condition and that production resumed after safety checks were completed.

The union referenced previous correspondence with management, noting that Udeco had sent written reports in September 2025 regarding blocked emergency exits. In April 2026, the union raised concerns during negotiations about the insufficient number of emergency brigades per shift and the need for an internal emergency communication phone. Udeco also criticized management's response to the earthquake on October 9, 2026, asserting that department heads and brigade leaders arrived at the plant only an hour after the tremors, which the union views as evidence of chronic deficiencies in emergency preparedness.

In response to the recent incidents, Udeco submitted a formal request to Dos Pinos' labor relations department demanding an internal investigation. The union's priority demands include installing stationary ammonia detectors with audio and visual alarms in usage areas, fully clearing evacuation paths, and suspending all valve and pipeline work on ammonia systems until proper permits are obtained and brigades are present. Udeco also requires the distribution and training of emergency brigades across all shifts, mandatory reporting of incidents to the National Insurance Institute (INS), the state body responsible for social insurance and labor safety oversight, and medical monitoring for all individuals potentially exposed to the gas.

Alejandro Casanova Moreno, general secretary of Udeco, stated that the cooperative cannot ignore basic safety norms when handling hazardous substances. He emphasized that the workers' survival in these incidents was due to their own quick reactions rather than the plant's organizational mechanisms. The union warned that if the company fails to implement corrective measures, it will seek an external investigation of the violations from the Ministry of Health and the Labor Inspectorate.