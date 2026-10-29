Chile's Communist Party Proposes 500,000 New Jobs via 16.4 Trillion Peso Plan

Chile's Communist Party (PC) has submitted a 14-point proposal document to the Confederation of Chilean Workers' Unions (CUT), outlining measures for employment, wages, and social rights. The central fiscal anchor of this platform is a plan to create 500,000 new jobs between 2027 and 2029, a target the party estimates will cost 16.4 trillion Chilean pesos. According to the resolution, funding for this initiative would be secured through a combination of increased state debt and the introduction of a tax on the ultra-wealthy.

The 16.4 trillion peso figure represents a projected political scenario for future obligations rather than an immediate budgetary fact. Given that Chile's annual state tax revenue ranges between 40 and 50 trillion pesos, the proposed investment package equates to a significant portion of the national annual budget. This scale suggests broad structural shifts in fiscal policy rather than targeted stimulus measures. The amount reflects a stated target resource need for social programs, not already allocated funds.

In addition to mass employment goals, the document includes more immediate support mechanisms: a three-month emergency income provision and a six-month wage supplement for workers earning no more than 1.5 million Chilean pesos (approximately US$1,500 to $1,700). The proposal also discusses transitioning to a concept of a "vital salary" (salario vital), which would require revising current minimum wage mechanisms. In Chile, the minimum wage is traditionally indexed to consumer prices rather than a broader definition of the cost of living.

CUT responded by aligning its assessment of the political and economic climate with the PC's position. Union representatives stated that they share the same view on current national policy, the country's development trajectory, and the focus on worker demands. This alignment indicates that the document aims to consolidate the labor base rather than implement immediate changes without a legislative process.

The PC's actions are part of a broader coordination effort among left-wing opposition forces. Since September, opposition parties have engaged in technical work to draft common proposals to combat unemployment. Simultaneously, the Broad Front (Frente Amplio, FA) is developing its own four-point agenda, which covers state investments and job creation, employer subsidies, care economy policies, and measures against rising living costs.

The strategic objective of this coordination is to integrate these initiatives into the 2027 State Budget project (Presupuesto 2027). In Chile, the process for approving the following year's budget begins in the second half of the current year, making October and November a critical window for lobbying expenditure items. PC leader Lautaro Carmona stated that the party opposes resolving the economic crisis by enhancing "neoliberal" characteristics of the economy, a term he likely uses to reference further labor market deregulation or reduced social spending. Instead, the PC proposes prioritizing policies of rights and social justice.

One specific fiscal proposal from the PC is to halt the reduction of tax rates for large corporations and redirect the freed resources toward economic response, public works, and healthcare. This stands in direct contrast to current economic policies that have relied on lowering the corporate marginal tax rate-at 25% in 2025-as a tool to attract investment. The PC's position proposes inverting these priorities from corporate relief to direct social financing.

The 14-point proposal also includes protections for labor reforms introduced under the government of Gabriel Boric, which have faced criticism from business sectors and some right-wing politicians. The openness of these proposals to debate with CUT and other sectors signals an attempt by the PC to position itself as an architect of the opposition's social program ahead of the 2029 presidential elections, using the 2027 budget cycle as the initial point of pressure.