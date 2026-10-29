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UN Experts Urge Venezuela to Lift Remaining Media Blocks Despite Recent Progress

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UN experts have called on Venezuelan authorities to expand the removal of blocks on media outlets, human rights organizations, and digital services. In a statement released Wednesday, the group warned that current restrictions unlawfully impede access to information, freedom of expression, the right to privacy, and secure communication.

Slow Internet on a smartphone
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Slow Internet on a smartphone

The document identifies several internet service providers-CANTV, Digitel, Telefónica Venezolana (Movistar), Inter, Net Uno, Airtek, and G-Network-that have restricted access to news resources, human rights entities, social media platforms, messengers, and VPN services for several years. Experts stated these measures were likely implemented at the request of the National Telecommunications Commission (CONATEL).

While the block on platform X was lifted following earthquakes in June 2026 and additional portals were unblocked in September 2026, many national and international media sites, online privacy tools, and civil society organizations remain partially or fully inaccessible.

"Recent unblocking is a step in the right direction. However, these measures must extend to all unlawfully blocked sites and be implemented by all internet service providers," the experts stated, noting that persisting restrictions undermine the public's right to seek and disseminate information and hinder the work of journalists and human rights defenders.

The experts highlighted a lack of information regarding the legal basis for these restrictions and the mechanisms available to challenge them, urging the government to align its actions with international standards to prevent arbitrary blocks.

The statement emphasized that telecommunications companies bear independent responsibility for respecting human rights, and the government must ensure its directives do not facilitate violations. Specifically, the state-owned company CANTV was cited as needing to comply with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

The group also addressed the acting president's decision to initiate amendments to the criminal provisions of the Law Against Hatred. International human rights mechanisms have previously criticized the 2017 law, stating it has been used to restrict freedom of speech and criminalize peaceful opposition. The experts noted that any reform must comply with international human rights standards to ensure full respect for freedom of expression.

Additionally, the group noted progress in the judicial proceedings of journalists in Venezuela, including three recent acquittals, and expressed hope that similar outcomes will be applied to other pending cases.

The group remains in contact with the Venezuelan government. It includes representatives from the Working Group on Human Rights and Transnational Corporations, as well as special rapporteurs Leopoldo Mallado Gutiérrez (freedom of opinion and expression) and Andrea Bolaños Vargas (status of human rights defenders).

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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