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Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms

World

The death of Judge Alvin Hellerstein will not invalidate procedural decisions already made in the criminal case against Nicolás Maduro and Silvia Flores, according to Nizar El Fakir, their attorney. Speaking on Wednesday, October 28, El Fakir clarified that the legal proceedings will not restart.

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro
Photo: Caracas, II Cumbre Extraordinaria ALBA - TCP - PETROCARIBE by Cancillería del Ecuado, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro

El Fakir explained that the case files will retain their current status at the preliminary stage and be transferred to a successor judge. All rulings and actions taken by Hellerstein remain fully valid for the ongoing process.

The transfer procedure is governed by Rule 17 of the U. S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Under this rule, the internal committee responsible for case allocation assigns the docket to a new judge either by lot or through personal selection, ensuring continuity without losing accumulated legal positions.

The incoming judge will review any pending motions and set specific dates for future hearings. To facilitate a quick familiarization with the case details, the new judge will be assisted by former staff members who worked under Hellerstein. This approach allows U. S. authorities to maintain the standard schedule for the trial without significant delays.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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