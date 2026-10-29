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YPF shale oil production hits 224,000 bpd in Q3 2024

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Argentina's state oil company YPF increased its average shale oil production to 224,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2024, a 32% increase over the same period last year. Total oil production reached 973,700 barrels per day in September, nearing the company's historical peak of one million barrels.

Oil growth
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Oil growth

The production growth resulted from increased drilling activity and lower extraction costs. These operational shifts contributed to a quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $2.503 billion and a net profit increase of 84% year-on-year.

YPF allocated $1.287 billion to capital expenditures during the period, a 26% increase from the previous year, with 70% of those funds directed toward unconventional shale gas and oil reserves.

The company is preparing applications for five projects in the northern Vaca Muerta region-Bajo del Toro, Bajo del Toro Norte, Narambuena, La Escalonada, and Rincón de la Ceniza-to enter the Regime for Large Investments (RIGI). YPF's long-term plan for these sites includes drilling approximately 2,200 wells over 26 years to reach a target maximum production of 270,000 barrels per day. Total estimated investment for these capacities is $44 billion, with YPF maintaining an approximate 40% stake.

CEO Horacio Marin stated that current proprietary oil production stands between 248,000 and 250,000 barrels per day, a level the company intends to maintain through the end of the year.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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