YPF shale oil production hits 224,000 bpd in Q3 2024

Argentina's state oil company YPF increased its average shale oil production to 224,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2024, a 32% increase over the same period last year. Total oil production reached 973,700 barrels per day in September, nearing the company's historical peak of one million barrels.

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The production growth resulted from increased drilling activity and lower extraction costs. These operational shifts contributed to a quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $2.503 billion and a net profit increase of 84% year-on-year.

YPF allocated $1.287 billion to capital expenditures during the period, a 26% increase from the previous year, with 70% of those funds directed toward unconventional shale gas and oil reserves.

The company is preparing applications for five projects in the northern Vaca Muerta region-Bajo del Toro, Bajo del Toro Norte, Narambuena, La Escalonada, and Rincón de la Ceniza-to enter the Regime for Large Investments (RIGI). YPF's long-term plan for these sites includes drilling approximately 2,200 wells over 26 years to reach a target maximum production of 270,000 barrels per day. Total estimated investment for these capacities is $44 billion, with YPF maintaining an approximate 40% stake.

CEO Horacio Marin stated that current proprietary oil production stands between 248,000 and 250,000 barrels per day, a level the company intends to maintain through the end of the year.