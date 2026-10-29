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Peru Deploying River Monitoring Network

World

The Geological Institute of Peru (IGP) is deploying a physical monitoring network across 12 major mountain rivers in the country. The system comprises video cameras and sensors designed to track water flow presence, velocity, and height. Its primary function is to convert visual data on water movement into emergency alerts for the population.

Peru
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Peru

According to IGP director Hernando Tavera, the system's algorithm calculates the time required for a flow to reach populated areas based on the distance from the observation point. The average alert window is eight to 10 minutes before water reaches residential zones. In valleys located downstream, this interval may increase depending on the riverbed slope and current speed.

Currently, equipment is installed and operational in three regions. In Lima, the system monitors the Waiquoloro River. In Ancash, four waterways are under surveillance. In Arequipa, sensors are deployed in six rivers fed by the runoff of the Misti volcano. Installation of additional units is underway in Arequipa, Piura, and La Libertad.

Automatic Community Alerting

The second phase of the project is scheduled for February 2027. This stage involves the installation of automatic loudspeakers in the Ancash region. These devices will activate sound signals directly in residential areas when the monitoring system detects a risk of landslides or debris flows.

The management system has been integrated into the Ancash Regional Emergency Response Center (COER), which has been transferred to the regional government. The technical infrastructure allows authorities to activate evacuation protocols based on objective data regarding water movement rather than indirect weather indicators.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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