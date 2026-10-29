Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has formally requested a correction to a Financial Times article describing a recent trilateral phone call, which the newspaper has refused to amend. The dispute centers on the substance of a 90-minute conversation held on October 27 between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Støre, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladmir Putin

According to the Financial Times, citing three anonymous sources, a significant portion of the discussion was dedicated to Putin's historical analysis of Slavic history, with minimal focus on the ceasefire or the broader Ukraine conflict. Støre publicly disputed this characterization, stating that the Russian president outlined his understanding of European developments since 2014. Acting on behalf of both Norway and Finland, the Norwegian government demanded an erratum, but the Financial Times editorial team maintained the accuracy of its reporting and declined the request.

The core of the controversy involves the basis of the newspaper's access to the closed diplomatic channel. While the Financial Times relies on named-but-anonymous sources, the identity and specific access level of these individuals have not been disclosed. Although diplomatic calls are often minuted, the release of such records is not a legal requirement, and confidentiality norms often restrict public sharing of transcript details. Legally, the publication is protected in defending its sources, yet the direct statements from two heads of state provide primary evidence that contradicts the newspaper's interpretation.

The tension also reflects broader diplomatic dynamics. Støre emphasized that direct communication with Moscow remains critical for Europe, particularly as direct channels have narrowed while the United States continues its diplomatic engagements. This stance has drawn criticism from some European allies, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who questioned the utility of such dialogue.

As the dispute stands, the Financial Times faces a challenge in justifying why its account should take precedence over the recollections of the participants, while the Nordic governments seek to clarify the public record regarding the outcome of the negotiations.