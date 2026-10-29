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Catalonia Faces Deadline to Pass Civil Service Merit Reform

World

Catalonia's parliamentary factions have until October 29 to submit amendments to a bill on professional leadership introduced by Salvador Illa's government in July 2026. The legislation faces a potential total rejection if the opposition secures a successful vote on a general amendment, a move that would freeze the modernization of the region's administrative governance.

People are discussing the ballot at the ballot box in the elections
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People are discussing the ballot at the ballot box in the elections

The bill targets the appointment and evaluation of over 700 high-ranking officials, including directors general and their deputies, who oversee an administrative structure of 260,000 Generalitat employees. The proposed shift replaces political appointments with merit-based competitions based on professional qualifications and competencies. Under the new framework, tenure would be tied to performance metrics defined in management agreements, moving senior roles from political discretion to institutional productivity.

The Forum for Administration Reform (FERA)-a coalition including the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, Cecot, professional unions of economists and engineers, and the Association of Catalan Public Administration (ACGP)-is pushing for the reform's passage. FERA representatives cite the November 2024 "Civil Society Agreement," signed by over 300 organizations, as the foundation for the demand for a professionalized civil service.

Political analyst Vladimir Orlov told Pravda. Ru that the absence of this law leaves leadership positions subject to political rotation, which undermines bureaucratic efficiency. He noted that the core issue is the transition to a model where personnel are evaluated by competence rather than party affiliation.

The People's Party has already introduced a blocking amendment. If ERC or Junts join this effort, the reform will be stalled, maintaining the current system of political resource distribution.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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