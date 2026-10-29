Venezuelan Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Political Shifts

Between October 23 and 28, the U. S. dollar maintained minimal volatility in Venezuela, with official and parallel market rates remaining within a narrow range despite political developments surrounding Maria Corina Machado's return to the country. According to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), the official exchange rate stood at 888.11 bolivars per dollar as of October 28, a marginal increase of 0.81 bolivars from the 887.30 bolivars recorded on October 23. This represents a total appreciation of just 0.09% over the four-day interval.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Джонатан Альварес С, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Flag of Venezuela

In the parallel market, where the stablecoin USDT serves as the benchmark, the average rate settled at 1004 bolivars per dollar. This figure falls within the typical weekend range of 1,000 to 1,010 bolivars. The spread between the BCV's official rate and the USDT-based rate is 13%, or 115.89 bolivars per dollar. This disparity, which remains consistent with levels seen at the end of the previous week, creates distortions in retail trade. Some suppliers procure goods using official funds, while others cover costs based on the informal market rate.

Throughout October, the government's strategy to stabilize the currency market resulted in a moderate decline in the value of the bolivar. The official rate rose from 860.17 bolivars, the level recorded on September 30 for use on October 1, to the current 888.11 bolivars. This accumulates to a monthly increase of 27.94 bolivars, or 3.25%. The euro exhibited a more modest change, moving from 976.84 to 989.71 bolivars, a monthly rise of 1.32%.

Since the close of the 2025 reporting period, the official dollar rate has increased by 586.74 bolivars. Comparing the current rate of 888.11 bolivars to the level of 301.37 bolivars on December 30, 2025, the annual growth reaches 194.69%. Over the same period, the euro rate climbed from 354.49 to 989.71 bolivars, an increase of 635.22 bolivars, or 179.19%.

Maria Corina Machado returned to Caracas on October 25, following her departure in December 2025 to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Her return coincided with Washington's statements emphasizing the need to establish an electoral process for 2027. However, these events did not trigger panic or speculative pressure on the bolivar in the currency market. Regulatory interventions by banks in exchange points helped smooth out seasonal fluctuations associated with the start of the pre-holiday period, keeping the gap between the official and informal markets at approximately 13%.