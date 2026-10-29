Indian Ethnic Wear Sellers Face Margin Erosion From Festive Wardrobing Returns

Indian e-commerce sellers of ethnic wear are facing rising financial losses due to "wardrobing," a practice where customers purchase festive attire for a single event and return it as new. For small businesses, this trend has transformed online retail into a loss-making venture.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дарья Асламова Street food merchant and crowd in Indian market

The economic impact is driven by combined costs. Returns often arrive smelling of perfume or sweat, or missing tags, rendering them unfit for resale at full price. Additionally, logistics create a persistent drain; a representative from Aarco Aura, which operates via Flipkart, Amazon, and Meesho, notes that each return costs the seller approximately 100-120 rupees. These cumulative fees often erode entire profit margins.

Seasonal demand spikes during festivals such as Navratri, Garba, and Dandiya exacerbate the risk. Sellers invest heavily in inventory for these short windows, meaning that items returned after the festivities lose market value regardless of their physical condition.

Industry data reflects the scale of the crisis. Navin Malpani, partner and consumer market lead at Grant Thornton Bharat, estimates that up to 25-30% of all clothing bought online during the current festive season may be returned. The impact is severe for entrepreneurs without financial buffers; Rishabh Jain, owner of Mega Fashion, closed his online division after incurring losses of 3-4 lakh rupees, reporting return rates exceeding 80%.

A systemic conflict exists between small vendors and e-commerce platforms. Sellers report a lack of support when contesting returns, as platforms frequently attribute returns to poor product quality rather than consumer abuse. This dynamic is reinforced by the Consumer Protection Rules 2020, which streamline the return process for buyers but leave sellers to absorb the losses.

Experts suggest shifting from blanket return policies to targeted screenings, such as identifying users with abnormally high return rates and implementing stricter quality inspections. However, these measures would require additional labor and time, further increasing overhead for the seller or risking friction with loyal customers.