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Madagascar Solar Mini-Grids Clear Final Inspection for 24-Hour Rural Power Launch

World

Solar power installations in the Mahajanga region of Madagascar have completed technical inspections by the Rural Electrification Development Agency (ADER), marking the final administrative step before operational launch in the villages of Satrokala and Andiolava. The project, executed by Tozzi Green Madagascar, comprises photovoltaic systems with a total capacity of 856 kilowatt-peak (kWp), supported by approximately five kilometers of mini-grid distribution lines. This infrastructure is designed to provide 24-hour electricity, a significant shift from intermittent daytime availability, necessitating the integration of energy storage units to sustain load during night hours and periods of low solar irradiance.

Madagascar
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bernard Gagnon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Madagascar

The physical connection of over 240 beneficiaries, including households, small enterprises, and social services, represents a change in local productive capability rather than merely expanded coverage. The availability of reliable power enables the operation of electric water pumps for agricultural irrigation and the use of electro-mechanical tools for primary processing of local agricultural products. These applications directly increase the added value of goods produced in the area and extend operational hours for local businesses, addressing a core supply-chain constraint for small-scale manufacturers in rural Madagascar.

Financed through a public-private partnership with support from the DECIM fund and the World Bank Group, the system's value now hinges on its operational stability. The transition from installed capacity to consistent service delivery requires proven technical resilience, ensuring that the theoretical availability of power translates into a dependable utility for the local economy.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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