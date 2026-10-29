Bulgaria Schedules Presidential Runoff After Record Low Turnout in First Round

Bulgaria's presidential elections on October 25 recorded a historic low turnout of 22.98%, with approximately 1.5 million out of 6.6 million eligible voters participating. Because the first round failed to meet the constitutional requirement of over 50% participation and an absolute majority of votes, the Central Election Commission has scheduled a second round for November 1.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nikolai Karaneschev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Flag of Bulgaria

Incumbent President Iliana Iotova led the first round with 34.76% of the vote, followed by former interim Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov with 31.95%. Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the nationalist Vazrazhdane (Revival) party, secured 12.55%.

The candidates represent diverging foreign policy trajectories. Iotova, supported by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, advocates for dialogue with Russia, a review of sanction policies, and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Gyurov emphasizes the strengthening of ties with the EU and NATO and continued support for Kyiv.

Despite these distinct platforms, the low turnout reflects a broader systemic distrust. Bulgaria has undergone eight parliamentary elections in five years, a cycle characterized by corruption scandals and economic instability. While the Progressive Bulgaria party's victory in April initially sparked hope, local analysts note that this quickly transitioned into disillusionment.

The Bulgarian presidency is largely representative; the office does not manage day-to-day government operations but involves representing the state, participating in the formation of interim cabinets, and exercising veto power over legislation.

The level of civic engagement contrasts sharply with neighboring Serbia, where parliamentary elections on October 25 saw turnout approach 70%. Sociological assessments suggest that while Serbian voters viewed the ballot as a mechanism for regime change, many Bulgarians perceive the presidential election as incapable of altering the country's fundamental course.