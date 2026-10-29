Election Results: No Bloc Reaches 61-Seat Majority

Parliamentary elections in Israel on October 27 ended without a decisive victory for either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or his opponents. With nearly 90% of votes counted, the ruling bloc holds 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, while the opposition bloc led by former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot holds 48. The remaining 19 mandates went to Arab parties, placing them in the position of political arbiters.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Knesset ballots - Israeli parliament

A minimum of 61 seats is required to form a government. Consequently, Arab deputies hold the potential to secure a majority for the opposition.

The political landscape of Arab citizens, who comprise roughly one-fifth of the population, remains fragmented. The moderate Islamist party RAAM, led by Mansour Abbas, focuses on infrastructure development, crime reduction, and increased budgetary funding for Arab cities; it previously participated in the coalition government under Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid in 2021. In contrast, the Joint List maintains a Palestinian national position, opposing military actions in Gaza and advocating for a political settlement. High Arab voter turnout was driven largely by the objective of removing Netanyahu from power.

The opposition is similarly divided. Gadi Eisenkot, a proponent of stringent security policy, criticizes Netanyahu for his management of the war and the politicization of security matters. Opposition parties demand a change in government, an investigation into the security failures of October 7, 2023, and a revision of military exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox.

Internal friction persists regarding the coalition's composition: Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman oppose reliance on Arab parties, while Yair Golan of the left-wing Democrats advocates for a joint government. This creates a deadlock where the votes necessary to change power are available, but some potential allies refuse to accept them.

Final results are expected on November 4 following the completion of the count by the Central Elections Committee, including ballots from military personnel and diplomats. Once results are certified, the President will conduct consultations with parliamentary factions to appoint a candidate to form a government.

If parties fail to reach a coalition agreement, Israel faces a potential political crisis and the possibility of new elections.