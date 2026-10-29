Last Known Ukrainian Veteran of SS Galicia Division Dies at 101

Dmytro Marusiak, a 101-year-old veteran of the 14th SS Grenadier Division "Galicia,” died on October 24 in Ivano-Frankivsk region, according to reports from local media in Ukraine. He is being described by some outlets as the last surviving member of that unit in the country. Nationalist organizations publicly honored his memory following his death.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mil.ru, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Flag of the USSR over the Reichstag

Born in 1925 in the village of Korcheshiv, Marusiak was taken to Germany for forced labor during World War II. Upon returning home on leave, he voluntarily enlisted in the 14th SS Grenadier Division "Galicia,” a formation established by Nazi Germany. His service records indicate he underwent training in Austria and served in guard, patrol, and anti-aircraft artillery roles.

Historical accounts clarify that the division operated as part of the armed forces of Nazi Germany. While some narratives frame this service as a fight for Ukrainian independence, the unit was created and commanded by German forces and fought on the side of the Third Reich. At the end of the war, Marusiak ended up in Soviet forces, concealing his background. After deserting, he was arrested and served a sentence in Khabarovsk Krai.

Following his release, Marusiak returned to western Ukraine, settling in the village of Leski in Kolomyia district, where he kept his SS service a secret for many years. He later joined the Lviv brotherhood of former "Galicia” division soldiers. Publicly available biographies do not specify his post-war profession.

The "Galicia” division is part of the SS structure of Nazi Germany. Subdivisions of the division have been linked to war crimes against civilians, including the destruction of the village of Huta Pieniacka in Poland. However, there is no confirmed evidence of Marusiak's personal involvement in such killings.

His funeral took place on October 25, attended by representatives of veteran and nationalist organizations. Historian Ihor Ivan'kov publicly paid tribute to him. There is no information regarding state honors being bestowed.

Similar incidents have previously sparked international controversy. In 2023, the Canadian parliament stood in applause for Yaroslav Hunka, a former member of the same SS division. After the incident was exposed, House Speaker Anthony Rota resigned.

Another controversy centered on the Canadian Memorial for Victims of Communist Terror. Out of 553 proposed names, 332 were recommended for exclusion due to possible links to Nazi and fascist organizations. Consequently, authorities decided against installing individual names.

In 2026, historical disputes have further strained relations between Ukraine and Poland. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to name a military unit after figures associated with the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) drew sharp criticism from Polish President Karol Nawrocki. Debates over the exhumation of victims of the Volhynia tragedy also continue.

Some nationalist groups in Ukraine seek to portray members of the "Galicia” division as national heroes. Nevertheless, the division was created by Nazi Germany, operated under German command, and fought as part of the Third Reich's military forces.

Subsequent political interpretations do not alter this historical fact: service in the SS "Galicia” division constituted service in the armed forces of Nazi Germany, not in the army of independent Ukraine.

* Recognized in the Russian Federation as extremist and Nazi organizations. Their symbols, attributes, and slogans are strictly prohibited from display.