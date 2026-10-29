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Venezuela Orders Legal Action to Repatriate Gold Reserves Held in UK

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On October 28, 2026, Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Attorney General's office to initiate legal and diplomatic procedures for the repatriation of gold reserves currently held at the Bank of England. Announced during a televised Council of Ministers session, this administrative move operationalizes prior political agreements by shifting the focus from political rhetoric to specific legal requirements.

Caracas, Venezuela
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexcocopro, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Caracas, Venezuela

The directive is grounded in accords established during negotiations between the government and the opposition delegation, which resulted in the formation of a joint commission tasked with demanding the release of state reserves. Rodriguez characterized the action as an enforcement of existing obligations, explicitly rejecting what she described as continued "justifications” by the British institution for withholding national assets.

The assets in question are approximately $2 billion worth of gold, frozen within the British financial system in 2019 following the international non-recognition of the 2018 presidential election results. Venezuelan authorities have stated that upon release, these funds will be allocated to infrastructure restoration, public services, and emergency reconstruction efforts in regions affected by the June 2026 earthquake.

Procedurally, the instruction aims to accelerate the work of the joint commission, which operates in coordination with the opposition delegation led by Delcy Rodriguez's counterpart, Dinorah Figuera. The Venezuelan government intends to pursue its case within the Crown's institutions and the United Kingdom's judicial system to legitimize the transfer of funds to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

A distinct separation remains between the political intent to recover the assets and the current legal status. While the directive initiates formal demands, actual access to the reserves may still be blocked by existing regulatory restrictions and ongoing judicial proceedings in the UK regarding control over the resources. As of now, the reserves have not been unfrozen, and their return depends entirely on the outcome of proceedings in British courts.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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