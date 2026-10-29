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Kyrgyzstan proposes legalization window for undocumented mopeds and scooters

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has submitted a proposal for public discussion aimed at legalizing mopeds, motorcycles, and electric scooters that were imported without the required documentation prior to October 8, 2026.

Delivery man on a bike
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Delivery man on a bike

Under the proposed framework, the Cabinet of Ministers would be tasked with developing registration rules within one month. The subsequent legalization process is intended to span a four-month period.

To facilitate this transition, the proposal suggests two temporary adjustments to current requirements: reducing the training period for obtaining a category A1 driver's license to 30 days and introducing preferential tariffs.

The document specifies that once the legalization window closes, any mopeds or scooters remaining unregistered may be towed to impound lots. Furthermore, such vehicles could be subject to disposal following a court ruling.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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