Trade share of Kyrgyz SMEs rose to 33.8% as industrial sector shrank

Data from the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reveals a structural shift in the composition of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) over an eleven-year period. Between 2014 and 2025, the economy saw a notable migration of business activity from production toward trade.
The share of trade within the SME structure increased from 25.3% to 33.8%. During the same interval, the proportion of industrial enterprises declined, falling from 16.5% to 11.9%.
These figures highlight a changing landscape in the country's entrepreneurial activity, where the growth of trading entities has become more prominent relative to the industrial sector's contribution to the small and medium business landscape.
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