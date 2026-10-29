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Trade share of Kyrgyz SMEs rose to 33.8% as industrial sector shrank

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Data from the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reveals a structural shift in the composition of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) over an eleven-year period. Between 2014 and 2025, the economy saw a notable migration of business activity from production toward trade.

The share of trade within the SME structure increased from 25.3% to 33.8%. During the same interval, the proportion of industrial enterprises declined, falling from 16.5% to 11.9%.

These figures highlight a changing landscape in the country's entrepreneurial activity, where the growth of trading entities has become more prominent relative to the industrial sector's contribution to the small and medium business landscape.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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