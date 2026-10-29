Kyrgyzstan could monetize hydro-power flexibility via regional grid balancing

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has proposed a mechanism for Kyrgyzstan to monetize the operational characteristics of its hydroelectric power plants beyond the simple sale of electricity. According to the EDB report titled "Energy Without Borders," the country could receive payments for the technical capacity of its hydropower assets to provide balancing services to the regional grid.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Hydroelectric power station

The proposal focuses on the inherent physical ability of hydroelectric stations to rapidly adjust power output. This flexibility allows the system to cover peak demand spikes and stabilize the intermittent nature of solar and wind generation from neighboring countries. By acting as a buffer for variable renewable energy sources, Kyrgyzstan's hydropower infrastructure could function as a critical stabilizing component for the broader regional energy network, transforming technical operational agility into a documented source of revenue.