EverWind pivots from failed green ammonia to $10bn AI data center in Nova Scotia

EverWind Fuels, a New York-based energy developer, has shifted its primary industrial focus in Atlantic Canada from the production of green hydrogen and ammonia to the development of a $10 billion hyperscale data center campus in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia. This transition occurs while the company continues to operate a fossil fuel shipping and storage terminal and maintains claims to vast tracts of provincial Crown land intended for wind energy generation.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Игорь Сергачев is licensed under Все права защищены Construction work on the shore

The Energy Infrastructure Chain

The proposed data center is intended to be leased for 20 years to the AI firm Anthropic. To power this facility, EverWind plans to develop a network of wind projects across Nova Scotia. The scale of the required energy generation is significant: three proposed projects in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough-Setapuktuk (432 MW), Ocean Lake (1,264 MW), and Harbour Hills (856 MW)-would collectively produce approximately 2.3 gigawatts of electricity.

Unlike standard wind farms, these projects are not designed to feed the provincial grid. Instead, the physical mechanism involves a dedicated transmission line crossing the Canso Strait to deliver power directly to EverWind's industrial site at Point Tupper. However, the company has stated that the data center will initially draw power from the grid and rely on on-site diesel generation, as the wind infrastructure is not yet operational.

Land Tenure and Financial Obligations

A critical component of the project's viability is the access to 66,000 hectares of Crown land in Guysborough County, representing nearly one-third of the municipality's total area. This access was established via a 2022 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nova Scotia government, which provided an expedited process for obtaining leases.

The financial arrangement in Nova Scotia differs from neighboring jurisdictions. While Newfoundland and Labrador sought reservation fees for land holds-leading to a dispute where EverWind contested claimed debts-Nova Scotia's structure attaches fees to the actual development on the land. Consequently, as of late 2026, EverWind has not signed formal leases nor made payments for the Crown land it has "secured," effectively holding a vast territorial reserve without immediate capital outlay.

From Green Ammonia to AI Compute

The pivot to data centers follows a period of stagnation in EverWind's "green fuels" strategy. Between 2022 and 2026, the company secured US$147.5 million in subsidies from Export Development Canada and Transport Canada to produce green ammonia for export to Germany. The projected output was 200,000 tonnes per year by 2025, increasing to 800,000 tonnes by 2026.

This industrial chain broke at the final link: the off-take agreements. While EverWind attributes delays to European regulatory timelines, the German energy provider E. ON explicitly stated it has deprioritized international hydrogen imports and will not continue its collaboration with the company. To date, no wind turbines have been erected and no hydrogen plants have been constructed in Point Tupper.

Current Operational Status

Despite the multi-billion dollar projections for AI and hydrogen, EverWind's current material economic activity remains centered on its acquisition of the NuStar fossil fuel terminal. The company continues to ship and store conventional petroleum products while seeking $8 billion in private investment for the data center and $2 billion for the initial phase of wind projects.