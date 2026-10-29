CETA decade sees Quebec EU goods trade deficit widen to 37%

Ten years after the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the material flow of goods between Canada and the European Union has expanded significantly, yet the distribution of this trade surplus has shifted decisively in favor of European firms. According to Statistique Canada data, goods trade between Quebec and the EU reached approximately $44 billion in 2025, a 77% increase since 2016. While Quebec exports to Europe grew by 62% over the same period, European exports to the province surged by 85%. This divergence has widened Quebec's goods trade deficit with the EU, which now represents 37% of total bilateral goods exchanges, up from 32% a decade ago. Across the entirety of Canada, the deficit in goods and services accounted for nearly a quarter of total trade with the EU in 2025.

The asymmetry in trade balance is not solely a matter of tariff elimination, which CETA removed on 99.7% of industrial goods and most agricultural products. It reflects a structural disparity in corporate scale and logistical capacity. Véronique Proulx, president and CEO of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Quebec (FCCQ), notes that 99.7% of Quebec businesses are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with fewer than 500 employees, and only 3.8% of these are active exporters. In contrast, European counterparts benefit from established export infrastructure and greater logistical efficiency. The geographical distance imposes higher transportation costs on Canadian exporters compared to their US-based rivals, a constraint that tariff-free access does not neutralize.

Regulatory and Structural Constraints

The primary barrier for Canadian firms lies in the complexity of European market entry. Richard Ouellet, a professor of international economic law at Université Laval, highlights the burden of non-tariff barriers. European regulatory standards, particularly regarding product certification, are described as heavy and time-consuming. For SMEs, the cost and administrative effort required to navigate these standards often outweigh the marginal profit gains from accessing a market of 450 million consumers. This creates a scenario where European firms, already accustomed to operating under unified regulatory regimes within their own bloc, face lower marginal costs of entry into the Canadian market than Canadian firms face entering the EU.

Economist Florence Jean-Jacques of Mouvement Desjardins argues that while a trade deficit does not inherently signal economic failure, it indicates that Canadian import growth is outpacing export growth. She suggests that Canadian firms may be importing materials and equipment to boost productivity, yet the potential of CETA remains underexploited. Sectors such as aerospace, aluminum, minerals (including iron, copper, and nickel), pharmaceuticals, and machinery retain significant room for growth in Europe. However, the current imbalance suggests that the benefits of the agreement are being captured disproportionately by larger, export-oriented European conglomerates.

Political Uncertainty and Ratification Status

A critical structural weakness of the agreement is its provisional status. Ten years after the 2016 signature, CETA has not been fully ratified by all member states. Ten European countries, including France and Italy, have not formally notified the EU of ratification because their domestic parliaments have not passed favorable votes. Consequently, the agreement operates on a temporary basis. Ouellet points to a political paradox: the countries opposing the deal are often those gaining the most from it, while those with more modest gains support it. This political fragmentation introduces risk. Ouellet warns that a potential victory for the right-wing Rassemblement National party in upcoming French presidential elections could lead Paris to withdraw from the agreement, creating a significant uncertainty for long-term planning.

As the Canada-EU Summit approaches in Montreal, experts advise a cautious approach to deepening the partnership. Ouellet suggests that the government should prioritize smaller, targeted agreements that do not require unanimous parliamentary approval from all 27 EU member states, thereby reducing the risk of political reversal. The current state of CETA thus functions less as a settled institutional framework and more as a contingent commercial arrangement, where the material benefits are flowing largely to one side due to pre-existing advantages in scale, regulatory familiarity, and logistics.