Cannabis vaping reaches 60% of users aged 15 to 20 in Quebec

Cannabis vaping has become the second most common method of consumption in Quebec, with approximately one-third of all cannabis users utilizing vapes in the past year, according to data from the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A man with a hookah

Consumption Patterns and Demographics

The ISQ cannabis survey, conducted between February and July 2026 among 17,369 participants, shows a shift in how the drug is consumed. While smoking joints remains the primary method (used by 81% of users), vaping has seen a significant surge, particularly among youth. In the 15-to-20 age group, the proportion of cannabis users who vape rose from 24% in 2019 to 60% in 2026.

Usage trends also increased in older demographics: those aged 21 to 34 saw an increase from 33% in 2025 to 38% in 2026, and users aged 35 and older saw an 8-percentage-point increase to reach 26% in 2026.

General Prevalence and Frequency

Despite the rise in vaping, the overall prevalence of cannabis use in Quebec has slightly declined, moving from 17% in 2025 to 14% in 2026. This figure is roughly consistent with the levels recorded in 2018, immediately preceding legalization. The 21-to-34 age group remains the most active demographic, with 25% reporting use, followed by the 15-to-20 group at 18%.

The data distinguishes between occasional and habitual use. For cannabis vaping specifically, a majority of users do not engage daily: 44% vape less than one day per month, and 24% vape between one and three days per month.

Comparative Vaping Trends

General vaping (including non-cannabis nicotine products) remains concentrated among young adults. In 2026, roughly 20% of individuals aged 18 to 24 reported vaping within the previous 30 days, compared to only 2.4% of those aged 55 and older. Unlike cannabis vaping, general vaping is characterized by higher frequency, with more than half of all users vaping daily. Flavor preferences in general vaping are dominated by fruit-flavored liquids (63%), followed by tobacco (11%).