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British Columbia adopts permanent daylight saving time to reduce autumn deer collisions

World » Canada

British Columbia is transitioning to permanent daylight saving time to shift the evening commute from darkness into daylight, a mechanism intended to reduce the frequency of vehicle-wildlife collisions during the autumn months.

Highway
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Joshua Sortino sortino, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Highway

The mechanism of evening visibility

The shift addresses a specific window of risk: the first week of November. According to a 2022 study of 25 years of U. S. crash data, vehicle-deer collisions spike by approximately 16 per cent immediately after clocks revert to standard time. This increase is driven by the overlap of the evening rush hour with the peak activity of deer during the breeding rut and the onset of darkness.

By maintaining daylight saving time, the province moves the timing of human commuting activity. This reduces the period where motorists operate in low-light conditions while wildlife movement is at its highest, potentially preventing the sudden spike in accidents traditionally seen during the autumn time change.

Scale of the collision cost

The physical and financial impact of these collisions in B. C. is substantial. ICBC data shows an increase in animal-related crashes from 11,476 in 2021 to 13,817 by 2025. On average, 9,000 deer are struck annually, resulting in approximately two human deaths and over 1,000 injuries each year.

The economic burden is distributed across all drivers through insurance premiums. A single deer collision costs an average of $8,200, covering emergency response, towing, and repairs. Annually, the province spends over $700,000 on the removal of roughly 5,300 carcasses, while ICBC pays more than $41 million in damages. An additional $48 million is lost in hunting and environmental value.

Regional and biological variables

The effectiveness of the time shift varies by geography. In northern latitudes, where winter days are shorter and collisions often involve larger animals like moose, the consequences of crashes are more severe. However, the timing of light is not the only driver of safety.

In the Yukon, which adopted permanent standard time in 2020, officials report that collisions are influenced by a complex mix of road design, habitat, and driver behavior. In that territory, reported collisions dropped from 158 in 2020 to 121 in 2021, though the government cannot definitively attribute this to the time change.

Critics of the shift suggest that moving human activity earlier may simply shift the risk to the morning hours. Regardless of the clock, the biological drivers-the sun's actual rise and set times-remain constant, meaning driver vigilance during dawn and dusk remains the primary tool for preventing collisions.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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