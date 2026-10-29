Montreal MuMI Lab inaugurates North America's first immersive facility to measure pianist stress

Simone Dalla Bella, a professor at the University of Montreal and director of the newly inaugurated MuMI Lab, is currently conducting a study to measure how simulated audience reactions affect a pianist's physiological stress response. The laboratory, described as the only immersive facility of its kind in North America, allows researchers to manipulate auditory and visual cues in real-time to observe the direct impact of external social pressure on performance anxiety and motor control.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Human brain visualization

The MuMI Lab (Music & Movement Immersive Lab) was established within the Brain, Music and Sound Research Centre (BRAMS), a joint research unit between the University of Montreal and McGill University. Founded in 2003 by Isabelle Peretz and Robert Zatorre, BRAMS received funding from the Canadian Foundation for Innovation to build this specialized facility. The room is equipped with a large, curved projection screen that creates a sense of immersion, a 16-speaker spatial audio system, and a Bösendorfer Imperial 290 concert grand piano. Motion-capture cameras and haptic feedback devices are also installed to track and influence subject behavior.

The primary operational mechanism of the laboratory is the ability to synchronize sensory inputs with physiological monitoring. In the current study on performance anxiety, a pianist performs an excerpt from a Scarlatti sonata in a dimly lit room while facing a projected image of an audience. Researchers introduce controlled auditory stimuli-ranging from neutral silence to simulated applause, sighs, or boos-specifically when the performer makes an error. Simultaneously, biometric sensors measure the subject's stress levels. These include a chest belt tracking respiration amplitude and rate, electrodes placed on the sternum and clavicles for heart rate, and sensors on the index and middle fingers of the non-dominant hand to record electrodermal responses, which indicate sweat gland activation during stress. Salivary cortisol levels are also measured before and after the performance to quantify hormonal stress markers.

Dalla Bella explained that the objective is to determine whether a supportive audience reduces performance anxiety or if a critical audience exacerbates it. The simulation replicates extreme audience reactions, such as the historical practice of throwing objects at performers, to test how musicians perceive and react to negative social feedback in a controlled environment. Behavioral data, including error rates and concentration stability, are recorded alongside the physiological metrics.

A second line of research at the MuMI Lab focuses on the relationship between auditory perception and motor action, specifically in patients with Parkinson's disease. While neurological studies have long established that rhythmic auditory cues can improve gait in Parkinson's patients by providing an external timing reference, the laboratory aims to test whether these cues remain effective in complex, cluttered environments. In these trials, patients walk on a treadmill while a projected landscape of a natural trail with obstacles scrolls across the curved screen. Researchers monitor their brain activity using electroencephalography (EEG) headsets and their gait using motion-capture systems. The setup allows for the introduction of multisensory stimuli, including haptic vibrations delivered via a backpack, to see if combining visual, auditory, and tactile cues helps patients regulate their walking more spontaneously. The goal is to translate these findings into practical interventions that patients can integrate into their daily lives.