Government directs CPSEs to shift focus from apprentice quotas to actual job placements

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has issued a directive to Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to scale up their apprenticeship intakes and transition from a mere quantitative approach to a qualitative tracking of employment outcomes. During a National Review held in New Delhi, MSDE Secretary Debashree Mukherjee emphasised that the current system must shift its focus toward certification, job placement, and long-term retention rather than simply filling quotas.

The push comes as the government seeks to bridge the gap between the statutory requirements of the Apprentices Act, 1961-which mandates that eligible establishments engage apprentices equivalent to 2.5% to 15% of their workforce-and the actual engagement levels within CPSEs. To enforce this, the Ministry has instructed these enterprises to develop time-bound recruitment plans and appoint senior-level nodal officers to oversee implementation and resolve operational bottlenecks.

A critical point of contention is the systemic gender disparity within the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). While the government is promoting apprenticeships as an aspirational pathway, data reveals a stark imbalance in technical trades. As of October 2026, women constituted approximately 29.5% of total apprentices under NAPS, but their presence in core technical roles remains marginal: only 6% in electrician trades and 2.6% in fitter trades. Notably, there is a complete absence of female representation in welding, diesel mechanic, and lineman courses.

This lack of female integration in technical sectors aligns with concerns previously raised by the parliamentary standing committee on labour, textiles, and skill development, which highlighted the absence of specific gender-based targets within the NAPS framework.

From a financial and structural perspective, the initiative operates under NAPS-2, introduced in 2022-23, where the government reimburses 25% of the minimum stipend (capped at ₹1,500 per apprentice per month) via direct benefit transfer. While the scale of the programme is significant-with 4.5 million apprentices engaged across over 47,000 establishments between 2022-23 and September 2026-the MSDE's current focus suggests that sheer volume has not automatically translated into workforce absorption.

By demanding validated workforce data and a shift toward monitoring "absorption into jobs," the Ministry is attempting to move the apprenticeship model from a compliance-based exercise to a functional pipeline for industrial employment.