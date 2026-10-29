World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
British Columbia adopts permanent daylight saving time to reduce autumn deer collisions
Montreal MuMI Lab inaugurates North America's first immersive facility to measure pianist stress
Government directs CPSEs to shift focus from apprentice quotas to actual job placements
India backs UN resolution to end US embargo on Cuba, opposes extraterritorial laws
'Wardrobing' Trend During Festive Season Hits Small Indian Ethnic Wear Sellers
India offers 'battle-tested' counter-terrorism expertise to ASEAN nations
India's IG Defence signs MoU with Oman's MSA Global for local production of military systems
Russia proposes to cover 33 high-cost cancer and heart treatments under free insurance
Makeup Techniques to Visually Lift Aging Eyelids Using Warm Tones and Strategic Highlighting

Delhi AQI remains in 'poor' category as Uttam Nagar and Mundka hit 'very poor' levels

World

Delhi continues to grapple with persistent air pollution as the city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) remained stagnant in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) All India AQI portal, the index stood at 229 at 7 am, showing negligible movement from Wednesday's reading of 228.

Cityscape in smog
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Cityscape in smog

The distribution of pollution across the National Capital Region (NCR) reveals a significant disparity in air quality between different zones. In Delhi, the pollution is not uniform; while 39 out of 59 monitoring stations reported AQI levels exceeding 200, specific pockets have crossed into the 'very poor' threshold. Uttam Nagar emerged as the most affected area with an AQI of 339, closely followed by Mundka at 336 and Dwarka Sector 8 at 307. Conversely, the lowest readings were recorded at Lodhi Road (129) and Ghoga (132), placing these areas in the 'moderate' category.

The deterioration extends beyond the capital's borders into the satellite cities of the NCR. Noida reported a higher pollution level than Delhi itself, with an AQI of 235. Other areas such as Manesar (228), Gurugram (227), and Greater Noida (209) also fell into the 'poor' category. However, Ghaziabad (171) and Faridabad (131) maintained 'moderate' levels, indicating a varying geographical spread of pollutants across the region.

On a national scale, the CPCB dataset highlights a stark contrast between the industrial north and the eastern/northeastern regions. The highest pollution levels in the country were recorded in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan (296), and Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh (291), alongside several locations in Haryana including Panchgaon (275) and Kaithal (265). In contrast, Aizawl in Mizoram recorded the cleanest air in the country with an AQI of 21, followed by locations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The current pollution levels are driven by PM2.5 and PM10-fine particulate matter originating from vehicle emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, and fuel combustion. While the data confirms a pattern of widespread deterioration across the NCR and northern industrial hubs, the specific impact varies by zone, with residents in 'very poor' areas facing higher risks of respiratory illness compared to those in 'moderate' zones.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Society
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills

Observable interactions during the first three months shape hygiene, social limits, and physical coordination.

How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills
Russia Offers Arab Nations Its Post-Attack Refinery Repair Protocols
Russia Offers Arab Nations Its Post-Attack Refinery Repair Protocols
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Russia-Iran Partnership Shifts to Pipeline Transit Mechanics
Why the Evening Brush Is More Critical Than the Morning One Marina Lebedeva Humboldt Squid Shift: Forced Miniaturization Rewrites Marine Strategy Alexander Shtorm Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks Lyuba Lulko
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Energy War Chest: Moscow Launches Financial Offensive in Africa
Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks
Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks
Last materials
Montreal MuMI Lab inaugurates North America's first immersive facility to measure pianist stress
Government directs CPSEs to shift focus from apprentice quotas to actual job placements
Delhi AQI remains in 'poor' category as Uttam Nagar and Mundka hit 'very poor' levels
India backs UN resolution to end US embargo on Cuba, opposes extraterritorial laws
'Wardrobing' Trend During Festive Season Hits Small Indian Ethnic Wear Sellers
India offers 'battle-tested' counter-terrorism expertise to ASEAN nations
India's IG Defence signs MoU with Oman's MSA Global for local production of military systems
Russia proposes to cover 33 high-cost cancer and heart treatments under free insurance
Why the Evening Brush Is More Critical Than the Morning One
Makeup Techniques to Visually Lift Aging Eyelids Using Warm Tones and Strategic Highlighting
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.