Delhi AQI remains in 'poor' category as Uttam Nagar and Mundka hit 'very poor' levels

Delhi continues to grapple with persistent air pollution as the city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) remained stagnant in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) All India AQI portal, the index stood at 229 at 7 am, showing negligible movement from Wednesday's reading of 228.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Cityscape in smog

The distribution of pollution across the National Capital Region (NCR) reveals a significant disparity in air quality between different zones. In Delhi, the pollution is not uniform; while 39 out of 59 monitoring stations reported AQI levels exceeding 200, specific pockets have crossed into the 'very poor' threshold. Uttam Nagar emerged as the most affected area with an AQI of 339, closely followed by Mundka at 336 and Dwarka Sector 8 at 307. Conversely, the lowest readings were recorded at Lodhi Road (129) and Ghoga (132), placing these areas in the 'moderate' category.

The deterioration extends beyond the capital's borders into the satellite cities of the NCR. Noida reported a higher pollution level than Delhi itself, with an AQI of 235. Other areas such as Manesar (228), Gurugram (227), and Greater Noida (209) also fell into the 'poor' category. However, Ghaziabad (171) and Faridabad (131) maintained 'moderate' levels, indicating a varying geographical spread of pollutants across the region.

On a national scale, the CPCB dataset highlights a stark contrast between the industrial north and the eastern/northeastern regions. The highest pollution levels in the country were recorded in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan (296), and Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh (291), alongside several locations in Haryana including Panchgaon (275) and Kaithal (265). In contrast, Aizawl in Mizoram recorded the cleanest air in the country with an AQI of 21, followed by locations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The current pollution levels are driven by PM2.5 and PM10-fine particulate matter originating from vehicle emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, and fuel combustion. While the data confirms a pattern of widespread deterioration across the NCR and northern industrial hubs, the specific impact varies by zone, with residents in 'very poor' areas facing higher risks of respiratory illness compared to those in 'moderate' zones.