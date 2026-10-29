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India backs UN resolution to end US embargo on Cuba, opposes extraterritorial laws

World

India has formally reiterated its opposition to the application of extraterritorial laws that infringe upon the sovereignty of independent nations, aligning itself with a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the termination of the United States' long-standing embargo against Cuba.

UN
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Department of State from United States, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
UN

Speaking at the Assembly, Soumya Nair, a counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, articulated New Delhi's position that nations should refrain from implementing regulations that hinder the progress and prosperity of other states. India's stance emphasizes a strict adherence to the UN Charter and International Law, urging the repeal of measures that project domestic legislation onto a global scale to the detriment of third-party sovereign states.

The resolution passed with significant global support, recording 130 votes in favour, 17 against, and 25 abstentions. However, the diplomatic process was marred by a rare and acute confrontation on the Assembly floor. A dispute erupted between Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and US Permanent Representative Mike Waltz, leading Assembly President Khalilur Rahman to briefly suspend proceedings to restore order.

The fallout from this altercation extended beyond the chamber. US Ambassador Mike Waltz announced the expulsion of Richard Tur de la Concepcion, First Secretary of the Cuban mission, alleging physical engagement with an American diplomat. This incident prompted UN Secretary-General António Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, to condemn the breach of protocol and note the deployment of additional security personnel to prevent further escalation.

From a policy perspective, India's intervention highlighted the measurable humanitarian consequences of the trade restrictions. Soumya Nair noted a critical systemic collapse in Cuba's basic services, citing that the embargo has contributed to a shortage of over 60 per cent of essential medicines. Furthermore, food production in Cuba has reportedly declined by more than 50 per cent over the last five years.

India specifically pointed to the tightening of curbs on fuel shipments as a primary bottleneck, noting that these restrictions have created a ripple effect, disrupting the delivery of water, healthcare, education, and general transportation. By linking these humanitarian metrics to the legal framework of the embargo, New Delhi underscored its commitment to multilateralism and dialogue as the only viable path toward Cuba's legitimate development aspirations.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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