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'Wardrobing' Trend During Festive Season Hits Small Indian Ethnic Wear Sellers

World

The festive shopping season in India, typically a period of peak revenue for ethnic wear retailers, is increasingly becoming a financial liability for small-scale online sellers. A growing trend of "wardrobing"-where consumers purchase occasion wear, use it for festivals such as Navratri, Garba, and Dandiya, and subsequently return the items-is eroding profit margins and forcing some micro-entrepreneurs to exit the e-commerce ecosystem entirely.

Street clothing market
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дарья Асламова
Street clothing market

For small businesses, the economic impact of returns is not merely the loss of a sale but a compounding series of operational costs. Industry data and seller testimonies indicate that the financial drain occurs through three primary channels: logistics expenses, inventory devaluation, and dead capital. A sales executive at Aarco Aura, which operates via Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho, estimates a direct loss of ₹100-120 on every returned order. When multiplied across high festive volumes, these costs can quickly wipe out the slim margins typical of small-scale garment trading.

The scale of the problem is significant. Naveen Malpani, partner and consumer & retail leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, suggests that 25-30% of apparel purchased online during the festive season may be returned. While fashion has always seen high return rates due to sizing and fit issues, the "occasion-specific" nature of festive wear creates a unique risk: a garment returned after the peak festival window loses its market value almost instantly, even if it is in good condition.

However, the more critical issue is the return of damaged or used inventory. Rishabh Jain, a former online seller who shuttered his business, Mega Fashion, after losses of ₹3-4 lakh, reports that over 80% of his products were returned, many showing clear signs of use, including perfume scents, sweat, or missing tags. Such inventory becomes unsellable, turning a potential asset into a total loss.

This systemic vulnerability is highlighted in the Gandhi Nagar market of East Delhi, a hub for women's ethnic wear. Manufacturers and wholesalers report that small retailers are increasingly abandoning online channels because they lack the financial cushioning to absorb the shocks of repeated, fraudulent returns. The inability of e-commerce platforms to effectively distinguish between genuine quality complaints and consumer misuse further compounds the risk for the seller.

From a regulatory and operational standpoint, the tension lies between the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, which protect buyers from defective goods, and the need for seller safeguards. Experts suggest that platforms must move away from blanket return policies toward targeted interventions. Proposed solutions include implementing stricter product-condition checks and using data analytics to flag "high-return" consumer profiles to prevent systemic abuse.

Until platforms provide more robust dispute mechanisms and evidence-based verification, the economic burden of the "wear and return" culture will continue to fall on the smallest players in the supply chain, making the digital marketplace an unsustainable venture for many small ethnic wear entrepreneurs.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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