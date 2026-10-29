India offers 'battle-tested' counter-terrorism expertise to ASEAN nations

India has formally offered to export its operational counter-terrorism expertise to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its dialogue partners, positioning its strategic experience as a practical asset for regional stability. Speaking at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, Philippines, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh framed this offer not as theoretical guidance, but as "battle-tested" knowledge derived from decades of managing cross-border security threats.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Press Information Bureau, Government of India is licensed under Government Open Data License - India (GODL) Indian army trucks with anti-aircraft missiles at the parade

A central pillar of this outreach is the citation of Operation Sindoor, conducted last year. Minister Singh identified the operation, which resulted in the destruction of significant terrorist infrastructure, as a definitive signal of New Delhi's policy regarding state-sponsored terrorism. By highlighting this specific military action, the Defence Minister shifted the narrative from diplomatic condemnation to demonstrated capability, asserting that India's strategies have been proven in actual combat environments.

The proposal for cooperation is structured around three systemic pillars: joint military exercises, capacity-building programmes, and the institutionalisation of robust intelligence sharing. This approach suggests a move toward deeper integration of security protocols between India and the ASEAN bloc, moving beyond symbolic partnerships toward shared operational standards.

Parallel to counter-terrorism, the Minister addressed the fragility of maritime trade routes in the Indo-Pacific. Singh argued that rhetoric on maritime security is no longer sufficient given the contemporary nature of international threats. He reaffirmed India's role as a "trusted net security provider" in the Indian Ocean region, emphasising a strict adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

While the remarks were framed as a general commitment to regional stakeholders, the emphasis on the rule of law and freedom of navigation carries significant weight in the context of current tensions in the South China Sea. By linking maritime security to collective prosperity and citing UNCLOS, India aligns its strategic interests with ASEAN members who are currently navigating the pressures of increasing military presence in contested waters.

Ultimately, the discourse in Cebu reveals a dual-track Indian strategy: leveraging its history of confronting state-sponsored terror to build security dependencies in Southeast Asia, while simultaneously positioning itself as the primary legal and military counterbalance to instability in the wider Indo-Pacific.