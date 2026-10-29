World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

India offers 'battle-tested' counter-terrorism expertise to ASEAN nations

World

India has formally offered to export its operational counter-terrorism expertise to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its dialogue partners, positioning its strategic experience as a practical asset for regional stability. Speaking at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, Philippines, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh framed this offer not as theoretical guidance, but as "battle-tested" knowledge derived from decades of managing cross-border security threats.

Indian army trucks with anti-aircraft missiles at the parade
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Press Information Bureau, Government of India is licensed under Government Open Data License - India (GODL)
Indian army trucks with anti-aircraft missiles at the parade

A central pillar of this outreach is the citation of Operation Sindoor, conducted last year. Minister Singh identified the operation, which resulted in the destruction of significant terrorist infrastructure, as a definitive signal of New Delhi's policy regarding state-sponsored terrorism. By highlighting this specific military action, the Defence Minister shifted the narrative from diplomatic condemnation to demonstrated capability, asserting that India's strategies have been proven in actual combat environments.

The proposal for cooperation is structured around three systemic pillars: joint military exercises, capacity-building programmes, and the institutionalisation of robust intelligence sharing. This approach suggests a move toward deeper integration of security protocols between India and the ASEAN bloc, moving beyond symbolic partnerships toward shared operational standards.

Parallel to counter-terrorism, the Minister addressed the fragility of maritime trade routes in the Indo-Pacific. Singh argued that rhetoric on maritime security is no longer sufficient given the contemporary nature of international threats. He reaffirmed India's role as a "trusted net security provider" in the Indian Ocean region, emphasising a strict adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

While the remarks were framed as a general commitment to regional stakeholders, the emphasis on the rule of law and freedom of navigation carries significant weight in the context of current tensions in the South China Sea. By linking maritime security to collective prosperity and citing UNCLOS, India aligns its strategic interests with ASEAN members who are currently navigating the pressures of increasing military presence in contested waters.

Ultimately, the discourse in Cebu reveals a dual-track Indian strategy: leveraging its history of confronting state-sponsored terror to build security dependencies in Southeast Asia, while simultaneously positioning itself as the primary legal and military counterbalance to instability in the wider Indo-Pacific.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Society
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
World
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
Popular
How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills

Observable interactions during the first three months shape hygiene, social limits, and physical coordination.

How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Russia-Iran Partnership Shifts to Pipeline Transit Mechanics
Russia Offers Arab Nations Its Post-Attack Refinery Repair Protocols
Why the Evening Brush Is More Critical Than the Morning One Marina Lebedeva Humboldt Squid Shift: Forced Miniaturization Rewrites Marine Strategy Alexander Shtorm Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks Lyuba Lulko
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Energy War Chest: Moscow Launches Financial Offensive in Africa
China's Yuan: Global investors look beyond US assets as Beijing's strategy solidifies
China's Yuan: Global investors look beyond US assets as Beijing's strategy solidifies
Last materials
India's IG Defence signs MoU with Oman's MSA Global for local production of military systems
Russia proposes to cover 33 high-cost cancer and heart treatments under free insurance
Why the Evening Brush Is More Critical Than the Morning One
Makeup Techniques to Visually Lift Aging Eyelids Using Warm Tones and Strategic Highlighting
Why autumn sun can be dangerous if you take these common medicines
Periorbital Aging: Distinct Dark Circle Causes and Targeted Clinical vs. Topical Interventions
Brow Ptosis Correction: Neurotoxin Injections vs. Surgical Lifts
At least 68 killed in Spain train crash, second major disaster in 2026
Amur Tiger and Polar Bear React Differently to Pumpkin Enrichment at Buffalo Zoo
U.S. Air Force veteran and two dogs reunite in California after two-month separation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.