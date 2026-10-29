India's IG Defence signs MoU with Oman's MSA Global for local production of military systems

India's private defence sector is accelerating its expansion into international markets, shifting from domestic supply to the export of indigenous military technologies. In a strategic move to penetrate the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, the Indian defence technology firm IG Defence has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman's MSA Global LLC.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kerlos93, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Oman, Middle East

The agreement focuses on the co-development and localisation of Indian-engineered defence systems within Oman. This partnership is designed to align India's research and development (R&D) capabilities with Oman's industrial infrastructure to meet the specific security requirements of the Gulf region, particularly the urgent need for advanced counter-drone and air defence solutions.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will assess the feasibility of local production for three specific indigenous platforms developed by IG Defence:

KAL: A long-range, one-way attack unmanned aerial system (UAS) with an operational range of up to 1,000 km.

A long-range, one-way attack unmanned aerial system (UAS) with an operational range of up to 1,000 km. BAJ: An unmanned aerial interceptor system engineered for counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) operations.

An unmanned aerial interceptor system engineered for counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) operations. JWALA: A micro-missile system specifically designed for counter-drone applications.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder and CEO of IG Defence, stated that the objective is to integrate Indian innovation with Omani manufacturing, following a "Designed in India, Made in Oman" model to create systems with global relevance. Beyond the mentioned platforms, IG Defence's portfolio includes short-range missile systems and GRID, an AI-powered battle management system intended for surveillance, reconnaissance, and autonomous tactical operations.

Col M S Atwal (Retd), Chairman of MSA Global LLC, noted that the evolving security landscape in the Gulf necessitates a shift toward strengthened local defence capabilities and long-term industrial cooperation.

The MoU was exchanged during the India-Oman Defence Industry Seminar in Muscat, an event facilitated by the Department of Defence Production (Ministry of Defence) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The ceremony was attended by the Indian Ambassador to Oman, the defence attaché, and senior officials from the Omani Ministry of Defence.

This collaboration marks a broader trend where Indian private firms are moving beyond the shadow of public sector undertakings to independently develop, test, and export high-tech military platforms to strategic partners abroad.