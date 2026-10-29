Guyana's Rice Exports: EU's New Pesticide Rules Threaten $72 Million Trade

Guyana's rice sector faces a potential trade disruption worth approximately US$72 million if the European Union (EU) adopts its proposed "Omnibus X" package, which would drastically reduce permissible pesticide residue levels in food and feed imports. A new assessment prepared by Bryant Christie Inc for the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) estimates that about 42.7 per cent of Guyana's assessed agri-food exports by value are destined for the European market, placing the country in the bloc's "critical” dependency tier. The report, based on average EU import data from 2022 to 2024, identifies rice as the primary exposure, accounting for roughly 95 per cent of the US$75 million in annual trade value potentially affected by the regulatory changes.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use 34-year-old garden assistant removing moldy strawberries into a chipped bowl

The proposed regulation represents a significant shift in the EU's approach to food safety, moving from a risk-based framework to a hazard-based one. Under the new proposal, maximum residue levels (MRLs) for pesticide substances meeting certain hazard criteria would be lowered to the limit of quantification, effectively prohibiting detectable residues even where they do not pose a direct health risk to consumers. The rules would also eliminate import tolerances previously granted based on pesticide usage in third countries or Codex Alimentarius standards. For Guyanese producers, this means that nine active substances currently permitted above the default limit for rice-alpha-cypermethrin, beta-cypermethrin, cyproconazole, difenoconazole, fenoxaprop-P-ethyl, flubendiamide, glufosinate-ammonium, malathion, and tebuconazole-could lose their legal status for EU-bound shipments if the measures are implemented.

Guyana's domestic regulatory framework, administered by the Pesticide and Toxic Chemicals Control Board under the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Act 2000 and its 2004 Regulations, sets its own residue limits. However, the assessment could not verify specific pesticide registrations and usage patterns within Guyana. Consequently, the report utilized Codex MRLs as a proxy to evaluate the impact on exports. The Ministry of Agriculture currently advises rice farmers to comply with EU MRLs, but the potential removal of these specific tolerance levels creates a direct compliance hurdle for the country's largest export commodity. While other products, such as palm hearts (valued at US$2.85 million) and sesame, coriander, and cumin seeds, also face critical market dependency on the EU, the scale of the risk is overwhelmingly concentrated in the rice supply chain.

The broader implications of the proposal extend beyond Guyana, affecting trade between the Americas and the EU. The assessment examined 151 active substances and found that 63 still have established EU MRLs above the default level; further reductions could restrict market access for regional agricultural products. However, the report cautions that the exact scale of the impact on Guyana may be overestimated due to inconsistencies in trade reporting by Caribbean partners. It also notes that the findings do not confirm whether the identified pesticides are currently used on local crops. As the EU decision-making process proceeds, rice exporters and policymakers must monitor the final regulatory text, as the shift to stricter hazard-based limits could fundamentally alter the conditions for market access to one of the region's most significant non-regional export destinations.