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Guyana to block driver and vehicle licence renewals for unpaid fines

World » Americas » Guyana

The Government of Guyana will block the renewal of driver's licences, vehicle revenue licences, and certificates of fitness for individuals with outstanding traffic tickets, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall announced on Tuesday.

Speaking during his "Issues in the News" programme, Minister Nandlall stated that the measure is a response to a significant volume of unpaid fines currently within the system. According to statistics provided by the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department, 88,332 tickets have been issued so far this year, with 44 per cent of those remaining unpaid.

Under the new directive, the restriction on the revenue licence and fitness certificate will apply specifically to the vehicle identified in the commission of the offence. The Attorney General emphasised that these consequences are necessary to ensure citizens honour their legal obligations.

The Minister further disclosed that the government is working to expand the categories of traffic offences eligible for fixed-penalty tickets. This initiative is intended to reduce the frequency of unnecessary detentions of drivers and the impounding of vehicles, provided that the resulting tickets are settled in full.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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