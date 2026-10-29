Guyana citizen urges President Ali to pursue US military base following Pentagon deal

A Guyanese citizen has formally called on President Irfaan Ali to initiate negotiations for the establishment of a United States military base or joint facility on Guyanese soil, citing the recent strengthening of bilateral defence ties. This recommendation follows a significant diplomatic milestone achieved last week, during which Georgetown and Washington formalised a commitment to enhanced security cooperation.

On 21 October 2026, President Irfaan Ali met with United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon in Washington, D. C. During this engagement, both leaders signed a Joint Declaration for an Enhanced Defense Partnership. The instrument explicitly authorises and directs the deepening of bilateral defence cooperation through sustained provision of defence expertise, multidomain training, and joint military exercises involving the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The declaration further mandates efforts to enhance Guyana's operational capacity to monitor, detect, and respond to security threats within and around its national territory. The citizen's proposal suggests that this existing framework should serve as the foundation for a more permanent strategic arrangement, rather than merely a series of temporary exercises or training programmes.

Strategic Rationale and Proposed Framework

The proposal argues that Guyana's geopolitical position on the northern coast of South America, combined with its expanding energy sector and extensive maritime territory, necessitates robust national security measures. The text highlights that transnational threats, including narcotics trafficking, organised crime, and maritime insecurity, do not respect national borders and require coordinated responses from international partners.

The advocate contends that a structured US presence could facilitate enhanced intelligence-sharing, joint training, maritime surveillance, and airspace monitoring. Additionally, such a facility is proposed to support humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities, which remain critical for the Caribbean region. The core premise is that this arrangement would be a strategic security pact negotiated transparently and grounded in respect for Guyana's sovereignty and constitutional framework, not an abandonment of national independence.

Diplomatic Context and Next Steps

The call to action is framed against the backdrop of recent remarks by United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, who described the bilateral relationship as a "50/50” partnership built on mutual respect. The citizen commends the Ambassador's diplomatic engagement and emphasises that a meaningful partnership is measured by practical results delivered to the people of both nations.

The recommendation concludes that the Joint Declaration signed at the Pentagon should be treated as a starting point for further engagement. The author urges the administration to initiate formal discussions on the feasibility of a joint military facility, assessing whether such an arrangement would deliver measurable improvements in national defence, regional stability, and the protection of territorial integrity. The objective, as stated, is to strengthen Guyana's defence capabilities while maintaining a commitment to peaceful diplomacy and avoiding unnecessary tensions with regional neighbours.