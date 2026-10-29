Glasgow housing project reaches lot identification phase after $9.3bn infrastructure spend

The Providence-Glasgow housing development in Region Six has entered its final stages of infrastructure preparation, with allottees scheduled to begin reviewing their allocated lots before the end of November. The project, designed to accommodate approximately 1,800 residential lots across more than 650 acres, is now transitioning from primary construction to the lot identification phase.

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Minister of Housing Collin Croal confirmed the progress during a site visit involving engineers, surveyors, and representatives from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA). The government has invested approximately $9.3 billion into the site's core infrastructure, which encompasses the installation of roads, drains, bridges, and pipe networks.

Infrastructure Status and Lot Allocation

Of the 17 infrastructure lots awarded to contractors, 14 have reached a level of completion that allows for the placement of survey paals. These markers are essential for the physical identification of boundaries, enabling the CHPA to invite beneficiaries in batches to view their specific holdings.

The current identification process covers several temporary lot ranges, including numbers 214 to 300, 457 to 539, 732 to 754, 794 to 838, and 987 to 1010. This phased approach ensures that the physical layout is verified before allottees take possession.

Project Constraints and Next Steps

While the majority of the project is nearing completion, three contractors have fallen behind the agreed schedule. CHPA officials have been directed to initiate the process of liquidated damages against these firms to address the delays.

Following the lot review phase, the development will move toward the next critical utility stages, which include the drilling of wells and the establishment of electricity connections to make the residential lots fully functional for habitation.