Procurement of surveillance footage triggers procedural disputes in two Guyanese legal matters

The acquisition of surveillance footage, reportedly secured for an alleged sum of Guydollar 800,000, has sparked procedural disputes in two high-profile legal matters in Guyana. However, legal experts and opposition figures emphasize that the method of obtaining such evidence does not supersede the State's constitutional obligation to investigate the underlying criminal allegations thoroughly and transparently.

In the case of Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, following his release of footage he claims supports his allegation of an assassination attempt, police issued statements addressing the acquisition of the recording. While one statement noted an investigation into the allegations and the other recounted purported admissions by a constable regarding instructions and payment, neither announcement addressed the substance of the shooting allegation or indicated the filing of charges related to the alleged transaction. Critics argue that investigating the lawful acquisition of the footage cannot discharge the separate duty to investigate the shooting itself. The circumstances surrounding how a recording changed hands do not, by themselves, establish or discredit the events it depicts.

Article 144(2) of the Guyanese Constitution mandates that courts ascertain the truth in every case while safeguarding the presumption of innocence and the right to prepare a defense. Consequently, questions remain regarding whether the complete footage was examined before initial allegations and charges were assessed, whether it was supplied to prosecutors, and if relevant material has been disclosed to the defense. Prosecutors are legally required to disclose materials that may assist an accused and must exclude political advantage from their decisions. In Bisram v Director of Public Prosecutions [2022] CCJ 7 (AJ) GY, the Court of Appeal of the Caribbean Community (CCJ) upheld the quashing of a directive issued without required prior consideration of evidence, establishing that procedural fairness cannot be bypassed even if an official believes prosecution is justified.

Investigation into Orlando Jaikarran's Murder

Parallel procedural concerns have emerged in the investigation into the murder of Orlando Jaikarran, whose father has been charged with the crime. The pujari (Hindu priest) implicated in the case has reportedly been released on bail and denies any involvement. Under sections 24 and 25 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, an accessory before the fact may be prosecuted as a principal. This means individuals who intentionally counsel, procure, or command a murder may incur liability without personally inflicting the fatal injury. Investigators are therefore obligated to examine evidence of planning and intentional participation alongside evidence identifying the actual killer.

However, legal precedents caution against relying solely on one suspect's account to implicate another. In Small and Gopaul v Director of Public Prosecutions [2022] CCJ 14 (AJ) GY, the CCJ overturned a conviction because the evidence admissible against one defendant was insufficient, noting that a co-accused's confession was not evidence against that specific defendant. This distinction necessitates independent and rigorous investigation when one suspect implicates another. Competing accounts must be tested against available evidence, including witness statements, forensic findings, and surveillance recordings.

Authorities have called for the preservation of the complete record and its lawful production through appropriate court orders, such as production orders or subpoenas, where legally available. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is expected to independently instruct police to diligently investigate each person's alleged involvement, pursuing every reasonable and relevant avenue. The consensus among legal commentators is that evidence undermining an accusation deserves the same rigorous attention as evidence supporting it, and that political convenience or institutional embarrassment must not dictate which evidence receives scrutiny.