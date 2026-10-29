Guyana Opposition Leader Arrested Over Alleged Payment for Police Footage

Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed was arrested on Wednesday as part of an intensifying police probe into the alleged unauthorized acquisition of surveillance footage. The investigation focuses on a claim that a payment of GY$800,000 was made to a police constable in exchange for recordings linked to a shooting incident involving a senior police officer on October 12.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet is licensed under Public domain Perpetrator being arrested

The matter stems from a press conference held by Mohamed on Monday, October 26, where he released footage he asserts contradicts the official police account of the shooting that occurred outside the Kitty residence of Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, head of the Special Branch. Following the public release of the video, the Guyana Police Force arrested 20-year-old Constable Ryan Greene, attached to the Command Centre, on October 26.

Police investigators allege that Constable Greene downloaded the recording on October 23 and transferred it to an external device, subsequently receiving GY$800,000 from Mohamed on October 24. These allegations regarding the payment and the leak of evidence have not been tested or established in a court of law.

Legal challenges over detention

The probe has extended to the detention of Constable Greene and his mother, Nikita Greene. Attorney Dr. Dexter Todd intervened on their behalf, challenging the legality of their arrests and demanding their release. Todd reportedly notified authorities that he would seek relief from the High Court if the pair were not released by 6 a. m. Wednesday, arguing that the circumstances did not justify their continued detention.

Parallel to Todd's intervention, a High Court application was filed by Randy Greene, the constable's father, through attorney Darren Wade. The application seeks the release of both Greene and his mother, questioning the legal grounds for their arrest. These filings represent the claims of the applicants and do not constitute a judicial finding of unlawful police conduct.

Government position and broader legal context

Attorney General Anil Nandlall has stated that the alleged payment for the footage could be interpreted as evidence tampering, which might lead to further criminal charges against Mohamed. While the Attorney General has highlighted these potential legal implications, no formal charges specifically for evidence tampering have been reported as filed at this time.

For his part, Mohamed has described the shooting incident as an assassination attempt and has accused the authorities of political targeting. These claims remain unverified.

This development occurs as Mohamed, along with staff members Eugene Thorne and Mario Mohamed, face charges of firearm and ammunition offences, as well as attempting to obstruct the course of justice regarding the October 12 incident. All three have pleaded not guilty and are currently on bail.

Additionally, Senior Superintendent Narine is cited as a witness in ongoing United States extradition proceedings against Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed. The U. S. request relates to allegations of fraud and money laundering, charges which both men deny.