Guyana information dispute escalated to thirteen international bodies after High Court order

Attorney-at-Law Christopher Ram has escalated a dispute over access to information in Guyana by petitioning thirteen diplomatic, regional, and international bodies. This move follows the filing of an appeal by Commissioner of Information Charles Ramson Sr. against a High Court ruling that mandated the office to act on outstanding requests for public records.

In a press release dated October 24, Ram disclosed that he had written to heads of mission from the European Union, United States, China, United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The correspondence was also addressed to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the United Nations Human Rights Committee, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Transparency International, and the World Justice Project.

The objective of these communications is to urge these entities to intervene within their specific mandates. Ram requested that they pressure the Government to resolve the dispute, seek accountability for potential violations of the right to information, and examine the mechanisms used by the Government to record and pay taxes on behalf of oil companies.

Additionally, Ram has requested that the World Justice Project conduct a new household survey in Guyana. This demand cites the organisation's 2026 Rule of Law Index, which ranks Guyana 81st out of 143 countries and 50th out of 51 high-income nations. Ram argues that updated data would prevent the Government from dismissing rule-of-law concerns on the basis that current assessments rely on outdated information.

Court Ruling and Subsequent Appeal

The international appeals are a direct response to legal proceedings initiated earlier this year. On September 28, Justice Nicola Pierre ruled that the Commissioner of Information constitutes a public authority under the Access to Information Act 2011. The judge determined that the Commissioner's failure to determine Ram's requests within the statutory 60-day period effectively amounted to a refusal of the information.

The High Court also rejected the argument that applicants must first approach the specific agencies holding the information before the Commissioner is obligated to act. Justice Pierre ordered Ramson to decide the outstanding requests by November 27.

However, the legal status of the Commissioner remains contested. Ram disclosed that Ramson filed an appeal on October 16. In the appellate brief, the Commissioner argues that he does not qualify as a public authority under the Act and contends that the lower court effectively rewrote the legislation. The Commissioner also maintains that the proper procedure requires applicants to seek information directly from the relevant public agency first.

Ram warns that if the appeal succeeds, the office created to enforce the right to information may be left without enforceable duties toward citizens seeking disclosure. He notes that continued litigation, which could potentially extend to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), may leave the practical enforcement of the Act in limbo for a year or longer, with the appellate court ultimately holding the final say on the interpretation of the law.

Broader Implications for Public Accountability

The dispute has drawn attention to specific high-profile cases, including that of environmental activist Danuta Radzik. Ram highlighted that Radzik's requests for environmental permits and hazardous-waste records related to the Gas-to-Energy project allegedly remained unanswered for a year. Radzik has since approached the court, seeking an order that would require Ramson to pay legal costs personally.

The Gas-to-Energy project, a major government initiative to transport offshore natural gas for electricity generation, has attracted scrutiny regarding public expenditure, environmental safeguards, and transparency. The unresolved requests for records concerning this project raise questions about the ability of citizens and environmental advocates to examine the consequences of major public infrastructure projects.

Ram also questioned the Government's compliance with its own legislative obligations under the Access to Information Act. He noted that the Act places key obligations on the minister responsible for information, a portfolio that President Irfaan Ali retained in October 2025. According to Ram, the minister is required to lay an annual report on the operation of the Act before the National Assembly. Ram stated that, to his knowledge, no such report has been tabled since the legislation came into force. He further questioned whether the required statements identifying documents held by public authorities had been published by the Commissioner with the minister's approval.

The situation has also involved international bodies. Ram recalled that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights held a hearing on the issue in November 2025, which he said the Government did not attend. He has placed Attorney General Anil Nandlall on notice, arguing that the administration should intervene if it is genuinely committed to transparency and accountability.

"The Commissioner defies the courts, the President looks away, and the Government says nothing,” Ram said. He maintained that taking the dispute overseas was not a step taken lightly, but was necessary because he believed domestic avenues had failed to secure meaningful action. The outcome of this legal battle will help determine how effectively citizens, journalists, and civil society organisations can use Guyana's access-to-information legislation to scrutinise government decisions, public spending, and projects involving the country's oil wealth.