Decades of Grants: Manchester's New Fiscal Reality

Chancellor John Healey's announcement of £1.5 billion in devolved loans for mayoral authorities and a gradual transfer of business rates and income tax revenues represents a structural shift in how local governments in England are funded. For Greater Manchester, this change moves the region away from reliance on ring-fenced central grants towards a model where local fiscal performance directly influences the budget available for major infrastructure projects.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Eirian Evans, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ The John Rylands Library, Manchester

From grants to local retention

The core economic change is the source and stability of funds. Previously, mayoral authorities depended heavily on specific grants allocated by Whitehall. Under the new roadmap, 100% of business rates will be retained locally by the end of the decade. From next year, 20% of business rates revenue goes directly to Mayors, and from 2028, a share of income tax receipts will also be devolved.

This alters the incentive structure. As the Treasury document notes, government grants will only be provided on an "exceptional basis.” This forces regional leaders to treat their budgets as long-term capital instruments rather than annual expenditure lines. The implication for Greater Manchester is that investment decisions must be self-sustaining, linking local economic output to the ability to fund projects.

The case of Manchester Piccadilly

The specific application of these new powers is illustrated by the proposal for an underground station at Manchester Piccadilly. Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, argues that such a project was previously unviable solely through government funding. He states: "Something like that would be impossible to do without these new powers. In order to build an underground system, they've re-designed the British tax system.”

The distinction here is critical: this is not merely about having more money, but about having the authority to secure private sector investment. Murison notes that major infrastructure requires a mix of local public finance and private capital. The devolution model allows Greater Manchester to offer the fiscal certainty and co-investment potential that private partners require, differentiating it from standard grant-based projects which do not attract the same level of private leverage.

Accountability and distribution

The shift in funding mechanisms introduces a new layer of accountability. Murison points out that greater financial autonomy will "insert a level of discipline” on regional mayors, as their future borrowing capacity and budget size will depend on the economic success of their area. This contrasts with the previous model, where central grants did not necessarily reflect local economic performance.

Bev Craig, mayor of Greater Manchester, frames the change as enabling "more money and power” to fulfill ambitions such as expanding the tram network and building affordable homes. However, Professor Ken McPhail of Alliance Manchester Business School cautions that the success of this model must be judged by whether people can access better opportunities, not just the creation of new structures. The economic question is whether the retained revenue will be efficiently deployed to increase productivity and job quality, or if it will be absorbed by administrative costs and debt servicing.

Timing and scale

The implementation is phased, which affects the timing of local investment. The immediate effect is the £1.5 billion in devolved loans. The full shift to 100% business rate retention will not occur until the end of the decade. This timeline means that the "biggest wave of devolution” will not immediately free up all fiscal space for major capital projects like the Piccadilly underground station. Instead, it provides a longer-term funding stream that can be used to back investment over multiple years, potentially supporting the £45bn Northern Powerhouse Rail project through local contributions alongside national funding.

The economic change, therefore, is not a one-off boost but a reconfiguration of the fiscal relationship between the centre and the regions. It shifts the risk and reward of local economic management to regional leaders, with the tangible outcome dependent on their ability to mobilize private capital and manage public funds with greater autonomy.