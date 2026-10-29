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Manchester Tenants Unanswered: L&Q Housing Suffers Cyber Intrusion

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Residents of Greater Manchester managed by L&Q Housing remain without answers on the source of a cyber intrusion that exposed their contact details, with the company's latest update confirming that investigators have found "no indication” of who is responsible.

Personal data theft
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Personal data theft

The incident, which began at the end of September 2026, saw emails and web forms sent by approximately 12,000 residents accessed without authorisation. An update emailed to tenants on 27 October, obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, states that the ongoing "comprehensive” investigation has not yet identified the culprits.

Scope of the breach

L&Q Housing, which operates offices in Old Trafford and manages a significant portfolio of affordable homes across Trafford, London, the south east, and the wider north west, has narrowed the impact of the attack. The firm asserts that the incident was limited to online communications with residents. It maintains that systems holding sensitive personal details, financial information, tenancy data, and supplier records remained "secure” and were not compromised.

While the company reports "no reports of anyone attempting to use the information accessed maliciously” and no further unauthorised attempts to access its systems, the practical consequences for tenants have been significant. Much of L&Q's online service infrastructure was taken offline during the remediation process. As of late October, only "basic information pages” have been restored.

Restoration and operational limits

Online payment tools and enquiry forms, which constitute the primary digital interface for many residents, remain unavailable. L&Q has indicated that these functions will be reintroduced "over the coming weeks” following further security testing. The company is implementing "enhanced security measures,” including "robust cyber-security monitoring” supported by independent online security specialists.

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive at L&Q, outlined the phased approach to restoration, describing it as a "careful, step-by-step” process. "We are restoring the website in a careful, step-by-step way, and we intend to reintroduce wider functionality as soon as we can, following further security testing,” she said.

Advice for affected tenants

In the interim, L&Q has issued specific guidance to mitigate potential secondary risks. Residents are advised not to disclose bank details to anyone claiming to be from the company, as staff will never request identity verification through such means. The company also urged tenants not to admit unannounced visitors to their homes and to verify the legitimacy of any appointments through the official contact centre. In cases of doubt regarding a phone call, residents are instructed to hang up and request a callback via the known contact number, while avoiding clicking on links or attachments from unknown senders.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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