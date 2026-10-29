Bolton receives £2.92m from government derelict buildings fund

Bolton is set to receive £2.92m from a new central government pot dedicated to renovating abandoned structures, following the Chancellor's recent budget announcement. The funding, part of a wider £125m Derelict Buildings Fund, is earmarked for local authorities to address empty commercial units and derelict sites across the borough.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены An old house under repair

From announcement to allocation

The sum allocated to Bolton-just under £3m-is intended to work in tandem with the government's broader high streets strategy. While the figure represents a specific line item in the annual budget, it is distinct from general council revenue. It is a targeted instrument designed to unlock physical assets that have fallen out of use, specifically empty shops and other disused buildings within the town centre and outlying areas such as Horwich, Westhoughton, and Blackrod.

Phil Brickell, the MP for Bolton West, has highlighted the allocation as a direct response to long-standing requests for high street improvement. He framed the budget as a mechanism to provide "breathing space" for local families, citing additional support for energy bills alongside the dereliction funding. For the local authority, the money provides the capital required to initiate works on structures that are currently vacant, moving them from a state of disrepair toward potential reuse.

Regulatory shifts and retail focus

The financial injection is accompanied by a set of regulatory changes aimed at altering the commercial environment of town centres. The budget proposes a "high streets first" principle, which encourages the relocation of government offices into town centres rather than suburban or remote locations. This structural shift is intended to generate footfall and demand for local services.

However, the accompanying policy changes introduce specific exclusions. Business rates relief, previously available to support retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors, will no longer apply to vape shops. The government has cited these businesses as making little positive contribution to community vitality. To reinforce this position, new, stricter planning requirements are being proposed for vape shops and adult gaming centres. Additionally, a "community right to buy" scheme is being introduced, which would allow local groups to acquire such properties if they fail to meet certain operational standards.

Fiscal context

These measures arrive against a backdrop of significant fiscal constraint. The Office for Budget Responsibility has noted that the UK's economic and fiscal position remains "very challenging" following nearly two decades of economic shocks and stagnation, with national debt rising. Critics, including Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, have argued that the measures do not go far enough to address issues of overspending and borrowing.

For Bolton, the immediate practical effect is the availability of nearly £3m to tackle physical dereliction. The broader intent is to restructure the commercial offer of the high street by incentivising certain types of occupancy-such as hospitality and essential retail-while penalising others through planning and rates adjustments. The success of this approach will depend on the rate at which the council can identify suitable buildings and bring them back into active use within the constraints of the wider economic climate.