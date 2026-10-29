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Storm Boelo floodwater disables £117m Renfrew Bridge electronic systems

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Water ingress into a single plant room has disabled the £117 million Renfrew Bridge, forcing the closure of the road link between Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire for several months.

Flooded road after flooding
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Flooded road after flooding

The failure occurred during Storm Boelo, which produced a tidal surge of up to 6.7 metres on the River Clyde. While the bridge is designed to swing to allow vessel passage, the electronic systems required to operate the mechanism were compromised when floodwater entered the Renfrew-side plant room.

Systemic Failures

The closure has prompted calls from Scottish Labour councillors for a full investigation into the bridge's design and the local authority's emergency response. The inquiry focuses on two specific points of failure: why a critical operational component was vulnerable to water ingress and why flood defences in Renfrew were not activated during the storm.

The failure of the flood barriers on Ferry Road-part of a £10 million North Renfrew Flood Prevention Scheme-contributed to the wider flooding of homes and businesses in the area. Councillor Iain McMillan, leader of the Renfrewshire Labour group, has questioned whether the plant room was situated in a high-risk area or if a fundamental design weakness was exposed by the storm conditions.

Current Status

The bridge, which opened in May 2025 and included £76 million in funding from Renfrewshire Council, remains closed to road traffic. Renfrewshire Council has implemented temporary measures to allow the bridge to open for scheduled vessels while the electronic systems are repaired.

Labour representatives are now seeking the flood risk assessments used during the design phase, the projected cost of repairs, and clarification on whether contractor liabilities or insurance warranties will cover the damage.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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