CUH receives £7.7m to expand digital patient flow tools at Addenbrooke's and the Rosie

Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) has been allocated £7.7 million in government funding over the next four years to address delays and improve the movement of patients through Addenbrooke's and the Rosie.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Robotic trolley in the hospital

The investment focuses on the digital infrastructure of the Coordination Centre, which opened in 2025. The centre uses artificial intelligence and live data to track bed availability, urgent admissions, and the discharge process.

Expanding digital coordination

According to a CUH spokesperson, the funding is intended to move the programme into its next phase. This involves deploying digital tools to help staff coordinate not only emergency care and operations, but also the essential logistics of cleaning and portering that facilitate patient movement.

The funding is part of a wider £140 million national initiative aimed at improving urgent care services across England. The rollout follows a summer period described as one of the busiest on record for the NHS, with winter pressures expected to increase demand.

Impact on hospital operations

Daniel Zeichner, MP for Cambridge, stated that the use of technology to coordinate admissions and discharges could make a significant difference to both patients and staff. The objective is to ensure patients receive the necessary care and return home as soon as they are medically ready, reducing the time they spend waiting in hospital beds.

Mr Zeichner also used the announcement to urge eligible residents to take up flu vaccinations to help mitigate the anticipated seasonal pressure on the health service.