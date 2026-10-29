World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

CUH receives £7.7m to expand digital patient flow tools at Addenbrooke's and the Rosie

World » Europe » UK

Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) has been allocated £7.7 million in government funding over the next four years to address delays and improve the movement of patients through Addenbrooke's and the Rosie.

Robotic trolley in the hospital
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Robotic trolley in the hospital

The investment focuses on the digital infrastructure of the Coordination Centre, which opened in 2025. The centre uses artificial intelligence and live data to track bed availability, urgent admissions, and the discharge process.

Expanding digital coordination

According to a CUH spokesperson, the funding is intended to move the programme into its next phase. This involves deploying digital tools to help staff coordinate not only emergency care and operations, but also the essential logistics of cleaning and portering that facilitate patient movement.

The funding is part of a wider £140 million national initiative aimed at improving urgent care services across England. The rollout follows a summer period described as one of the busiest on record for the NHS, with winter pressures expected to increase demand.

Impact on hospital operations

Daniel Zeichner, MP for Cambridge, stated that the use of technology to coordinate admissions and discharges could make a significant difference to both patients and staff. The objective is to ensure patients receive the necessary care and return home as soon as they are medically ready, reducing the time they spend waiting in hospital beds.

Mr Zeichner also used the announcement to urge eligible residents to take up flu vaccinations to help mitigate the anticipated seasonal pressure on the health service.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened
Russia
Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened
Popular
Russia-Iran Partnership Shifts to Pipeline Transit Mechanics

Iran positions its geographic role as a functional transit hub for Russian gas within the North-South corridor, seeking government-level formalization at the GGEF summit where 12 members control 70% of global reserves.

Russia-Iran Partnership Shifts to Pipeline Transit Mechanics
How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills
How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
China's Yuan: Global investors look beyond US assets as Beijing's strategy solidifies
Vibration Platforms Work Only as a Supplement — and Only When You Move on Them Alexander Shtorm Repurposing Damaged Garden Hoses into Plant Protection Tools Marina Lebedeva Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks Lyuba Lulko
Energy War Chest: Moscow Launches Financial Offensive in Africa
Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks
Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts
Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts
Last materials
Electronic Interconnectivity Masks Faults in Used Chinese Crossovers
Chile's Salmon Industry Shaken: One Feed Ingredient Prevented a Catastrophic Loss
EU Beef Imports Jump 16% Even as Overall Agricultural Trade Slips
Russia Pivots Gas Export Architecture Toward LNG and Eastern Markets
Russian Aviation Export Pivot Hinges on Certification of Five Indigenous Airframes and Engines
Caspian Grain Logistics: Deep-Water Transshipment Eliminates Canal Draft Constraints
Vibration Platforms Work Only as a Supplement — and Only When You Move on Them
Russia's production lag despite leading global gas reserves
Davao City activates El Niño fire contingency as vegetation incidents reach 50.5 percent
Davao City sets up center for out-of-school youth and street children
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.