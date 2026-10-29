Alzheimer's trial tests diabetes and ADHD drugs in new UK multi-arm study

The first participants in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT) have begun a major UK trial that tests existing medicines for type 2 diabetes and ADHD as potential treatments for Alzheimer's disease.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены An assortment of medications

The study, known as AD-SMART (Alzheimer's disease Systematic Multi-arm Adaptive Randomised Trial), marks a shift in how dementia treatments are evaluated. Rather than testing one drug at a time, the trial examines multiple repurposed medicines simultaneously, allowing researchers to compare their effectiveness against a placebo group within the same framework.

Existing drugs, new application

The initial phase of AD-SMART focuses on two specific medications: Metformin, widely prescribed for type 2 diabetes, and Atomoxetine, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). These drugs were selected because they are already approved for other conditions and have established safety profiles. This repurposing strategy is designed to accelerate the process of bringing viable treatments to patients, bypassing the lengthy development timeline typically required for new molecules.

For those living with Alzheimer's, the practical implication is a trial design where a higher proportion of participants receive active treatment rather than a placebo. The multi-arm structure allows for regular reviews; drugs that fail to show benefit are removed from the study, while new candidates can be added in their place. This iterative approach aims to reduce the time participants spend on ineffective therapies and cut the overall cost and duration of evaluation.

A local approach to national research

Angela and Steve Bucksey, residents of Cambridgeshire, were among the first to join the study at the CPFT site. Following Angela's diagnosis, the couple chose to participate in a local trial to avoid the disruption of travelling to London. Their involvement highlights the logistical aspect of the trial: by distributing sites across the UK, the research team aims to make participation accessible without imposing a heavy travel burden on patients and their families.

"We decided to take part in a study at a local friendly research unit without having to travel into London, and it feels good to be doing something about it," Steve Bucksey said. The couple noted that the local team provided clear communication and support, allowing them to engage with the research process without the stress of distance.

How the trial works

AD-SMART is led by the UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI) and Alzheimer's Research UK, in partnership with the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), the Medical Research Council (MRC), and Health Data Research UK. The trial is structured to recruit 1,200 participants across the UK to test the first two drugs, with an evaluation target set for 2030.

Dr Ben Underwood, CPFT's research and development director and the local principal investigator, explained that the design is intended to speed up the identification of effective treatments. "This type of trial could rapidly improve treatment for people living with dementia," he said. "The time to evaluate treatments can be more than halved, which also cuts costs."

The selection of Metformin and Atomoxetine was made by an international expert panel in consultation with individuals who have experience of Alzheimer's. The criteria included evidence from earlier-stage studies and laboratory research. Dr Underwood's POPPED platform, which engages patients and the public in dementia research, contributed to shaping the trial design, including the metrics used to define success.

Expanding access

Currently, up to 20 NHS sites are expected to open across the UK over the next 12 to 18 months, with more than 30 sites planned in the longer term. This expansion is part of a broader effort to make dementia research more accessible to the roughly 600,000 people in the UK living with Alzheimer's.

Prof Paresh Malhotra, the national chief investigator at Imperial College London, noted that traditional Alzheimer's research has often followed a linear path of one drug, one trial, one answer, a process that can take a decade or more. "We are applying advances from cancer and other conditions to accelerate testing," he said. "Those that don't show promise can be quickly stopped. Then we can start testing something else."

Individuals with a confirmed diagnosis of Alzheimer's can contact the CPFT research team to express interest in joining the study. The trial continues to recruit participants to test the initial drugs and prepare for the addition of further treatments in subsequent phases.