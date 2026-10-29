ABPI report finds unexplained GLP-1 prescribing disparities across NHS boards

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is prescribing GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 drugs, including Ozempic and Mounjaro, at one of the highest rates in Scotland. This occurs despite the health board serving an area with the second-lowest recorded prevalence of overweight and obesity among all NHS boards in the country.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dennis Sylvester Hurd, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Ozempic (53899794358)

Geographical disparities in prescribing

The discrepancy has been highlighted in a new report by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), which identified "substantial geographical variation” in how these medications are prescribed across NHS Scotland. The research indicates that while there has been "strong growth in NHS prescribing,” the differences between health boards cannot be fully explained by patient need.

NHS Western Isles and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde both recorded high prescribing rates. However, their patient populations differ significantly in terms of health needs. Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the second-lowest prevalence of overweight and obesity, whereas the Western Isles has the second-highest. Despite this, NHS Western Isles recorded the highest three-month average population-standardised level of prescribing activity, which was 10 times higher than that of Shetland. Shetland, which has relatively high levels of overweight and obesity, recorded the lowest prescribing rate per head.

Diabetes remains the primary driver

The report clarifies that these drugs are approved for NHS use for weight loss in eligible patients and for treating inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes. However, the data suggests that most NHS prescriptions are for the latter indication. The report states that the use of these medications to tackle obesity has "remained substantially more limited than use for type 2 diabetes.”

According to the findings, 71% of Scottish respondents who had taken weight-loss medication in the previous 12 months obtained it privately rather than through the NHS. The ABPI stressed that the findings "should not be interpreted as evidence of widespread NHS adoption for obesity,” adding that the prescribing data is "likely to predominantly reflect prescribing for type 2 diabetes.”

Recommendations for coordinated action

The study examined how widely medicines are prescribed to patients after being approved for NHS use by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC). Across all medicines considered, researchers found "substantial variation in the pace and scale of recorded prescribing between NHS boards.”

In response, the report recommended "a more co-ordinated approach to implementation across NHS Scotland.” The ABPI outlined seven priority areas for action, urging NHS Scotland leadership and the Scottish Government to "lead the work” on implementing these measures alongside health boards and other stakeholders.

Victoria Jordan, ABPI executive director of patient access, noted that while "Scotland has a strong and respected system for assessing new medicines,” the report shows that the use of some accepted medicines varies widely between boards.

"Differences in patient need do not fully explain this,” Ms Jordan said. "When avoidable barriers slow things down, patients can wait longer than they should for medicines already judged effective and good value. We need to plan and work together across government, the NHS, clinicians, patients, academia and industry. That way, we can help make sure national SMC decisions have benefit to patients, wherever they live.”